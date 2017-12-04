People are now getting surgery on their 'arm vaginas'

This is a worrying cosmetic trend that we want to stop now please.

The world of cosmetic surgery isn’t without its bizarre trends. First we had designer vaginas and surgically-implanted dimples, and then we saw the rise of ‘scrotox’ – the act of having botox injected into the scrotum to tighten the area.

But the latest body part we are apparently supposed to feel insecure about might be the most ridiculous one yet.

The ‘arm vagina’ refers to the fold of skin that’s created when your armpit meets your body, which can visibly protrude when wearing a sleeveless dress or top.

And according to a celebrity stylist, women are now considering going under the knife to have the fold removed.

Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who has dressed the likes of Emma Watson, Sophie Turner and Lily James, says that the perfectly normal fleshy bulge is one of the most common worries amongst her female clients.

“Sometimes it’s the weirdest part of their body. They say, ‘I’ve got this horrible blah-blah’, and you think ‘What are they even talking about?” she told The Times.

“The one that comes up all the time is the arm vagina.”

The term first surfaced back in 2014, when Jennifer Lawrence joked with TV personality Giuliana Rancic at the SAG awards, saying: “I know I have armpit fat, it’s OK… it’s armpit vaginas.”

Now cosmetic surgeons are reporting a “slow and steady” rise in women seeking removal of excess armpit fat.

“A number of these requests have been from young, active women in their twenties, thirties and forties, who probably notice it more from wearing sleeveless activewear,’ Hagen Schumacher, expert consultant plastic surgeon at MyAesthetics, told Metro.

“Patients asking for correction of this laxity often have other areas of concerns, such as droopy breasts or an overhanging abdomen, especially in patients with massive weight loss.”

But the trend has sparked a backlash on Twitter from users who have lambasted the term for giving women a new area to obsessively fixate on.

TV presenter Jeremy Vine posted that the idea is “mad”.

How young girls are being told not to have an "arm vagina" THIS IS MAD https://t.co/ni7HXsLVzB — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 1, 2017

And luckily, most social media users seem to agree that arm vaginas are a trend we really need to leave behind in 2017.

Who comes up with these ‘problem areas’ and what does their ‘ideal woman’ template look like? https://t.co/WR1UknDDR7 — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) December 1, 2017

So let’s just move on quickly and pretend this didn’t ever happen.

