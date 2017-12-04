These are the 10 most Instagrammed tourist attractions around the world in 2017

How many of these have you been to?

It wouldn’t be a holiday without snapping a selfie outside a landmark and uploading it to social media to rack up likes and induce travel envy.

Instragram have revealed which tourist attractions we deemed most Insta-worthy on the photo-sharing site this year, and the results might surprise you.

1. Disneyland, Anaheim

if you keep on believing the dream that you wish will come true✨ thank you @revolve #revolvearoundtheworld #believing A post shared by Bridget (@bridget) on Nov 4, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Officially the most Instagrammable of all the Disney parks, the original in Anaheim, California is also known as ‘the happiest place on earth’. Who says Disney is just for kids?

2. Times Square, New York

New York was actually the most Instagrammed city in the world in 2017 and who could resist a Times Square picture? It may be so busy you can’t move but all those adverts looks great on Insta.

3. Central Park, New York

Central Park’17 🍁🍂🐿 #centralpark #nyc A post shared by Agnese (@agneselg) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:15am PST

It’s no surprise then that a New York location bagged third place too. The 834-acre green space is the heart and soul of the city, made up of elm-lined walkways, meadows, manicured gardens, a lake and a reservoir. There’s also an outdoor theatre, Central Park Zoo and waterside restaurant The Loeb Boathouse.

4. Tour Eiffel, Paris

ohh la la – bonjour #Paris ! 📸 @eff.ulloa A post shared by Seba & Espe (@twotrends) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:35am PST

Back over to Europe, and it seems we’re as in love with Paris as we ever were. Visitors can take a lift to the top of the Tour Eiffel or climb as far as the 2nd floor via the 704 steps. Ooh la la.

5. Tokyo Disney Resort

Enjoying this place maybe a bit too much 😊 #Disneyland #Tokyo A post shared by Dan Chandler (@djc4l) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

Yes, they love Disney in Japan as much as they do in the States. It’s modelled on the one in California and it also has DisneySea.

6. Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Orlando

What can we say? Disney is just very Instagrammable. Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort is generally considered the Disney Mecca and one part of it, the Magic Kingdom, is magical even for adults.

7. Musée du Louvre, Paris

As far as art galleries go, the Louvre is one of the most prized and is spectacular in stature. The world’s most visited museum, it covers four floors and has 35,000 works of art from Egyptian antiquities to Michelangelo, Rembrandt, and of course, the Mona Lisa.

8. Brooklyn Bridge, New York

N E U T R A L S on the Brooklyn bridge ❤️ A post shared by Emily Luciano (@emily_luciano) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:21am PST

No trip to the Big Apple would be complete without a picture on the world’s first steel suspension bridge that connects Manhattan and Brooklyn. The pedestrian walkways mean spectacular views of both sides of the East River.

9. Disney California Adventure Park, Anaheim

Enjoying the last few months of Paradise Pier before it turns into Pixar Pier. What are your thoughts on the new revamp? A post shared by ANDI SAKOWSKI (@andisakowski) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

If you don’t like Disney you might be tired of this by now, but next to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, is the Adventure Park – themed around the history and culture of California and featuring Disney and Pixar characters and stories.

10. Las Vegas Strip, Nevada

Las Vegas ✨ #usa #lasvegas #lasvegasstrip #nevada #americandays A post shared by Marina (@mayve86) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:24am PST

And now a playground for adults – Las Vegas is unlike anywhere else on earth. It might be completely OTT but it’s unrivalled in terms of A-list entertainment, casinos, 24 hour parties and bold, luxurious hotels.

© Press Association 2017