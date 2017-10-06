Take a look inside the swanky UK bar that's just been crowned the best in the world

Of all the bars all over the globe, it’s one in London that has taken the title of the best in the world.

The American Bar, at The Savoy hotel, has taken the accolade for the first time in The World’s 50 Best Bars awards 2017. It took the top spot off New York institution The Dead Rabbit.

And it seems London is the cocktail capital, with eight bars in the top 50 list and three in the top five – including Dandelyan at Mondrian Hotel and The Connaught Bar.

The American Bar (Canon Photos/PA)

The American Bar is famous for its inventive cocktails, which are categorised by themes like Sherwood Forest cocktails, Art Deco cocktails and The Garden of England cocktails – each group representing a different time or region of the UK.

The bar opened at The Savoy back in 1904 and its name simply means a bar serving mixed or ‘American’ style drinks, i.e. cocktails. It’s had a recent refurbishment but the bar is steeped in history – Winston Churchill used to come here and had his own private bottle of Black & White Whisky kept behind the bar. Laurel and Hardy and Charlie Chaplin were also regulars.

The seating area at The American Bar (Canon Photos/PA)

Head bartender Erik Lorincz and has won numerous cocktail awards, including World Class Bartender of the Year in 2010.

One of the cocktails on offer at the American Bar – a Frosty Reception (Lewis Wilkinson/PA)

Meanwhile Dandelyan Bar, which came just behind in second place, has beautiful pink banquettes, a green marble bar and views of the Thames.

The cocktails are all about celebrating flora and fauna – inspired by botanists and fruit hunters who would traditionally bring back new tastes from foreign lands.

Dandelyan Bar (Canon Photos/PA)

You need to head through a hidden door in Mayfair to enter The Connaught bar, which came in fourth place. The cocktail menu is designed using exotic ingredients from faraway places and ‘discoveries of colour, taste and aroma’.

The Connaught Bar (Canon Photos/PA)

The Vieux served at the Connaught (Canon Photos/PA)

