People have been sharing pictures of ridiculously complex hotel showers

In theory, showers are pretty simple: all you have to do is turn them on and adjust the temperature.

But why is it that whenever you go on holiday, the hotel shower has so many confusing knobs that you suddenly feel like you need instructions?

Can someone tell me why figuring out how to use a hotel shower be so difficult? I swear it's like operating a battleship. — Mr.Smith (@LifeofMrSmith) September 24, 2017

Staying in a hotel should be a luxury, after all – if it wasn’t for the years you spend trying to figure out how to successfully shower. And if you’ve ever been struck by this hotel bathroom bafflement, trust us, you’re not alone.

People have been sharing their pictures of some of the most OTT hotel showers they’ve encountered on their travels.

There is a serious excess of knobs in this one…

I’m glad I already solved this hotel shower when it was a puzzle in “Myst.” pic.twitter.com/jkjphXyAje — Bethany Nowviskie (@nowviskie) October 4, 2017

This poor holiday-maker, meanwhile, realised the shower had unfortunately got the best of her. Let’s just hope Holly’s natural odour is a sweet one.

Some days you realize you are not smart enough to shower. Hotel 1 Holly 0 pic.twitter.com/E7aJJhy3wu — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) September 25, 2017

This one actually provides instructions for operating the shower – but it’s not like they make things any clearer, is it?!

UX Fail:1. Hotel shower shouldn't need instructions. 2. "adjust temp" isn't specific enough. Which direction is hot? pic.twitter.com/JMeXy86lxQ — Brian Okken (@brianokken) September 1, 2017

As did this one, but you’ll probably need an engineering degree to understand what ‘depress collar on shower feed pipe’ actually means.

And even if you do manage to turn the darn thing on, there’s no guarantee the temperature will be anywhere near what you want.

That feeling when the hotel shower mechanics are an exotic mystery and you alternately freeze or scald the wrong parts of your body… — Roger Davies (@rogercdavies) September 26, 2017

Never mind the action of the James Bond franchise, because this Twitter user was more impressed at how they navigated a shower.

the most impressive scene in any spy movie is in Casino Royale when james bond is in a hotel shower and knows immediately how to use it. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 4, 2017

But why are hotel showers so peculiarly complex? Unfortunately, there are no real answers to that question.

Perhaps hotels across the world have got together to elaborately troll poor holiday makers? But then again, whiffy unwashed guests aren’t exactly appealing…

For now, we’ll be trying to successfully shower, instead of figuring out if there’s a global hotel conspiracy in action.

© Press Association 2017