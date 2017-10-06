These are some of the stupidest questions bartenders have ever been asked

These are some of the stupidest questions bartenders have ever been asked6th Oct 17 | Lifestyle
From bad jokes to daft questions, it's all in a day's work for bar folk.
You’ve got to feel a bit sorry for bartenders. Not only do they have late shifts and complicated drink orders to contend with, but they’re also up against some tricky customers.
Mixologists have taken to Twitter to share some of the most facepalm-worthy questions they’ve ever been asked by their customers in the line of duty – and we’re guessing the magical nature of alcohol might have something to do with some of these gems.
Here are some of our favourites…
The confused customers
A bar isn’t exactly a tricky concept – it’s a place you can go and order drinks. However, for some people, it’s a bit difficult to wrap their heads around.
Nope, this isn’t how a bar generally tends to work, either.
Once they’ve jumped that hurdle, it would seem that simple drink orders are the next stumbling block…
Someone should tell this person that the bar’s not holding comedy auditions…
The fussy customers
We’re not dissing those with actual dietary requirements, but bartenders do get pretty annoyed by those who take their millennial food preferences just a little bit too far.
The drunk customers
Drunks are definitely one of the worst aspects of working at a pub or bar, but sometimes they ask such stupid questions that it’s pretty funny.
The short answer for this one: no.
The ‘joker’ customers
Yes, bars – and walking into them – are the subject of many a joke. Unfortunately, you trying to spin off those jokes to your bartender, whose probably tired and run off their feet, will likely fall flat.
We get it, there are a lot of potential puns in bars – just resist the urge to inflict them on people working there.
Seriously, you’re not as funny as you think you are.
The dull customers
These people are pretty much in the same vein as those who think they’re funny. Unfortunately, they all make the same gag and it gets boring pretty quickly.
