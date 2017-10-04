How to make Tim Anderson's ramen with scallops, bacon and eggs

How to make Tim Anderson's ramen with scallops, bacon and eggs4th Oct 17 | Lifestyle
The former MasterChef winner shares his favourite Japanese dish, light but satisfying ramen.
Ramen makes an excellent hangover cure, according to Tim Anderson, particularly if it comes with that “tried-and-true” combo of scallops and bacon.
Tim’s take on the classic Japanese comfort food is inspired by the café at London’s Billingsgate Fish Market, which serves his “all-time favourite breakfast” – a scallop and bacon bap.
Ingredients:
(Serves 4)
1 leek, white part only, finely shredded
8 rashers of streaky bacon
40g or 3tbsp butter
4 big fat scallops or 12 little scallops
Splash of white wine or sake
1.2L chicken or fish stock
1½tsp mirin
2tsp dashi powder (or more or less, to taste)
Salt
4 portions of ramen noodles
4 eggs, poached or soft-boiled, halved
2tsp chilli oil (or more or less, to taste – optional)
Toasted sesame seeds
50g pea shoots
Freshly ground black pepper
Method:
1. Cover the shredded leek in very cold water. Cook the bacon in a frying pan over a medium heat until brown and crisp. Drain on kitchen paper and add the butter to the pan.
2. Add the scallops and cook for two to three minutes on each side (or one minute for little ones), until nicely browned, then remove from the pan. Add the white wine or sake to the pan and cook off the alcohol.
3. Scrape any bits off the bottom of the pan, then tip everything into a saucepan. Add the stock and mirin, and bring to the boil. Add the dashi powder and some salt, taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary.
4. Slice the scallops horizontally into thirds (or leave whole if little), and roughly chop the crispy bacon.
5. Bring a separate saucepan full of water to a rolling boil and cook the ramen according to the package instructions. Pour or ladle the broth into deep bowls, drain the noodles well and place in the broth. Drain the shredded leek.
6. Top the noodles with the eggs, shredded leek, chopped bacon, sliced scallops, chilli oil, if using, sesame seeds, pea shoots and some black pepper.
JapanEasy: Classic & Modern Japanese Recipes To Cook At Home by Tim Anderson, photography by Laura Edwards. is published by Hardie Grant, priced £20. Available now.
