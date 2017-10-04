How to make Tim Anderson's ramen with scallops, bacon and eggs

The former MasterChef winner shares his favourite Japanese dish, light but satisfying ramen.

Ramen makes an excellent hangover cure, according to Tim Anderson, particularly if it comes with that “tried-and-true” combo of scallops and bacon.

Tim’s take on the classic Japanese comfort food is inspired by the café at London’s Billingsgate Fish Market, which serves his “all-time favourite breakfast” – a scallop and bacon bap.

BOAT SELFIE #boat #selfie #boatselfie 🚤 A post shared by Tim Anderson (@cheftimanderson) on May 17, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

1 leek, white part only, finely shredded

8 rashers of streaky bacon

40g or 3tbsp butter

4 big fat scallops or 12 little scallops

Splash of white wine or sake

1.2L chicken or fish stock

1½tsp mirin

2tsp dashi powder (or more or less, to taste)

Salt

4 portions of ramen noodles

4 eggs, poached or soft-boiled, halved

2tsp chilli oil (or more or less, to taste – optional)

Toasted sesame seeds

50g pea shoots

Freshly ground black pepper

(Laura Edwards/Hardie Grant/PA)

Method:

1. Cover the shredded leek in very cold water. Cook the bacon in a frying pan over a medium heat until brown and crisp. Drain on kitchen paper and add the butter to the pan.

2. Add the scallops and cook for two to three minutes on each side (or one minute for little ones), until nicely browned, then remove from the pan. Add the white wine or sake to the pan and cook off the alcohol.

3. Scrape any bits off the bottom of the pan, then tip everything into a saucepan. Add the stock and mirin, and bring to the boil. Add the dashi powder and some salt, taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary.

4. Slice the scallops horizontally into thirds (or leave whole if little), and roughly chop the crispy bacon.

5. Bring a separate saucepan full of water to a rolling boil and cook the ramen according to the package instructions. Pour or ladle the broth into deep bowls, drain the noodles well and place in the broth. Drain the shredded leek.

6. Top the noodles with the eggs, shredded leek, chopped bacon, sliced scallops, chilli oil, if using, sesame seeds, pea shoots and some black pepper.

I'm having an excellent day. I got the very first copy of my new book #JAPANEASY and it's wonderful! Then I ate this extremely delicious triple garlic tonkotsu ramen from @nanbanlondon. Very happy 😊 #ramen A post shared by Tim Anderson (@cheftimanderson) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

JapanEasy: Classic & Modern Japanese Recipes To Cook At Home by Tim Anderson, photography by Laura Edwards. is published by Hardie Grant, priced £20. Available now.

