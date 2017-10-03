Chef Claire Thomson shares top tips for organising your larder, plus 3 simple supper recipes

Stock up on store cupboard essentials and planning meals will never be a chore.

Getting home late and hungry, only to find bare cupboards and the fridge empty aside from some old lettuce leaves and dribble of ketchup, is no fun for anyone. But, there is a way to avoid this depressing predicament.

In Zimbabwe-born, and now Bristol-based, Claire Thomson’s new cookbook,

The Art Of The Larder, the chef shares her thoughts and ideas for building up a store cupboard of ingredients – so never again will you be able to say, ‘There’s nothing to eat’.

The chef behind @5oclockapron believes anyone can cook, you just need the supplies to get you started. “It’s about understanding ingredients and having everything in your store cupboard, then you’re able to cook with greater ease and confidence,” she explains. “That doesn’t have to equate to expensive or esoteric [ingredients], it just needs to be your everyday pulses, pasta, noodles, rice, jarred goods. Your larder needs to encompass all those things that mean, when you get back from work at half five, six o’clock in the evening, you can cook something from anything.”

Here are her top tips on what to stock up on…

You can’t beat pasta

“Pasta and noodles are brilliant, they’re the quick thrifty food that can be made into a meal in minutes – you can go anywhere with them. My thing with pasta is often that I should be able to make the sauce in the time it takes for the pasta to cook.”

Almost any meal can be bulked out with pulses

“Pulses are a brilliant thing, really cheap – you can go salads, soups, stews… endless possibilities.”

Grains are fundamental too – but be adventurous with which ones you buy and use

“Rice, lentils and flours – I’m all about diversity, buy little and often. You don’t have to buy these great big sacks of flour, just buy a flour, understand its properties and then move on.”

Buy little and often

“Lots and lots and lots of ingredients isn’t good cooking husbandry. As a chef, you’re encouraged to cook and use stuff with zero waste and use ingredients well and wisely – use them up and move on. If you have loads of stuff on your shelves, sell-by dates on packets do work; for instance, pasta should be used within three months of opening because it can become brittle and cook unevenly.”

Consider your fridge and freezer an extension of your larder

“Frozen spinach is a wonderful thing, it’s like frozen peas, it retains its nutrients. Fresh spinach can be difficult to come by, but frozen spinach you get quite a high yield for quite a small amount of money – chuck that in curries with coconut milk and you’ve got a really great supper.”

Tinned things can really perk up a meal

“I don’t eat a lot of fish, but the fish I do eat tends to be sardines and mackerel, because they’re more sustainable options. Tinned sardines are brilliant – tinned sardines with fennel leaves, spaghetti and breadcrumbs and lemon and chilli flakes, it’s really delicious.”

Don’t forget the sweet stuff

“Molasses, maple syrup, golden syrup and honey! I’m OK with using a bit of sugar from time to time because when I do bake, it’s a treat.”

Never be without your favourite ingredients

Claire says she couldn’t live without: “Olive oil, lentils, tinned tomatoes, lemons and garlic.”

Have a system for organising your ingredients, so you know where everything is and can find what you need easily

“I don’t have a huge pretentious, Downton Abbey-style larder,” Claire explains, before describing her narrow Victorian kitchen and its bespoke shelves. “I have one shelf for grains, one for pasta and noodles etc, and I keep my ingredients in plastic boxes with lids and labels – all chefs love a sharpie and a roll of masking tape! Slap on the masking tape and label what each thing is.”

Here are 3 of Claire’s recipes to try at home, using stock from your newly arranged larder…

1. Pork Chops with Rhubarb, Honey, Ginger and Hazelnuts

(Mike Lusmore/PA)

Ingredients:

4 x 3cm-thick bone-in pork chops

3tbsp vegetable oil

1tsp ground ginger

4tbsp honey (or maple syrup)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

30g hazelnuts, finely chopped or crushed

300g rhubarb, cut into 3cm pieces

Method:

1. Place the pork chops between two sheets of cling film or greaseproof paper and, using a rolling pin, pound the fleshy part down to flatten slightly.

2. Mix together two tablespoons of vegetable oil, half the ginger, three tablespoons of the honey, one teaspoon of salt and two tablespoons of the hazelnuts and rub over both sides of the pork. Refrigerate for at least two hours (overnight or throughout the day is best).

3. When ready to cook the pork, preheat the grill or pan to a medium-high heat. Put the rhubarb into a saucepan with the remaining tablespoon of honey, the remaining half a teaspoon of ginger and two tablespoons of water and cook over a low heat until tender, about six to 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

4. Grill the pork chops on one side for four to six minutes, then turn over and grill on the other side for a further four to six minutes, until caramelised and cooked through. Remove from the grill and rest for five minutes.

5. Serve the meat sitting on a puddle of warm rhubarb, along with any of the meat resting juices. Scatter with the remaining hazelnuts.

2. Pea sott’Olio

(Mike Lusmore/PA)

Ingredients:

80ml olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, very finely sliced, or 1 shallot, very finely sliced

A small bunch of fresh mint, leaves roughly chopped (use basil if you like)

500g frozen peas, thawed

1tsp (level) salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Grated zest of 1 lemon

Method:

1. Put three-quarters of the oil into a saucepan with the garlic or shallot, mint and peas. Add the salt and pepper, together with about three tablespoons of cold water. Cover with a lid and simmer over a moderate heat for about five minutes, then remove from the heat and add the lemon zest.

2. Pour the peas into a wide shallow dish and top with the remaining oil. Check the seasoning and leave to sit for five minutes before serving.

3. Pappardelle with Cream, Radicchio and Prosciutto

(Mike Lusmore/PA)

Ingredients:

50g butter

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/2 a radicchio, finely shredded

100g prosciutto, sliced into 5mm–1cm ribbons

75ml double cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Nutmeg, freshly grated to taste, about 1/6tsp is ideal

300g pappardelle, fettuccine or tagliatelle

50–75g Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

Method:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil.

2. Heat the butter in a large pan over a moderate heat and cook the onion until it is soft and translucent, about eight to 10 minutes. Stir in the radicchio and the prosciutto and cook for one to two minutes, enough for the radicchio to wilt.

3. Add the cream and season with salt, pepper and nutmeg to taste.

4. Cook the pasta as per packet instructions, and drain.

5. Toss the cooked pasta in the cream sauce for a minute over the heat for the flavours to meld. Serve immediately, with the grated cheese.

The Art Of The Larder by Claire Thompson, photography Mike Lusmore, is published by Quadrille priced £25. Available now.

