Why do vegetarians get such a bad rep?

You really don’t want to be the only vegetarian at a table of meat-eaters. The ridiculous questions (“What do you eat?!”), the raised eyebrows (“You wouldn’t force your children to be vegetarian, would you!?”), the not-so funny jokes (“Ohh, does my apple have feelings too?”).

It is estimated that there are now 3 million vegetarians in the UK, and the numbers are only set to increase, with rates of flexitarianism, pescatarianism and veganism on the rise too. So why, in so many social situations, are non-carnivores still vociferously singled out and grilled on their, let’s be honest, pretty inoffensive lifestyle choice?

Between World Vegetarian Day (October 1), the success of Meat Free Monday, launched by Paul, Mary and Stella McCartney in 2009, and the celebrity advocates who are particularly vocal about going veggie (from Kate Winslet to John Bishop), you’d think the idea of vegetarians being militant Seventies hippies and extreme tree huggers would have waned, and everyone would be whole lot more blasé about it.

And yet, vegetarians are still regularly dismissed or asked ridiculous questions. They’re told their refusal of meat is ‘just a phase’; that the smell of bacon will bring them back into the fold; that they’re going to suffer from malnutrition and a lack of protein; that they’re being difficult and contrary for attention; that they’re just being fussy about their food. When in actual fact they’ve cut out chicken nuggets because they don’t think the chicken got much of a life, are worried about sustainability and cost, or just don’t like the taste.

But why does anyone care about what anyone else does or doesn’t eat anyway? Preferring steak to solving animal cruelty is a lifestyle choice too, right? But perhaps that’s the problem. Discussions around vegetarianism and veganism often descend into defensive point scoring (“Go on, one bite of a burger won’t kill you!”, “Do you know how cows are treated before they’re slaughtered to make burgers?”, “Well, I was vegetarian at uni!”) where, as the minority (for now at least), non-meat eaters are forced to repeatedly justify their position.

After all, no one likes to feel guilty about what they’re consuming – it is much simpler to ignore what it took to get a sausage onto your plate, and just eat it, than consider the wider ramifications for the pig and the environment, just as it’s far easier to mock someone for not being able to eat Fruit Pastilles, than it is to think about what gelatin actually is.

At some point the balance of the conversation may switch – perhaps it is inevitable – as meat-eating becomes less sustainable and less tenable, and vegetables (already the cheaper option) take centre stage. Then, herbivores may finally get to eat their aubergines in peace.

