As James Arthur says he was a sex addict, an expert reveals the warning signs

Psychologist Prof Mark Griffiths says a true sex addiction is about far more than simply having lots of partners or a high sex drive.

Having an endless supply of partners might seem like you’re winning the sex jackpot – but can too much of a good thing be bad news?

X-Factor winner James Arthur has just revealed in his new autobiography Back To The Boy, serialised in The Sun and due for release on October 5, that he ‘lost count’ of the number of women he slept with after his fling with fellow singer Rita Ora.

James, 29, said he was ‘heartbroken’ after his fleeting liaison with Rita in 2013: “I was chatting to hundreds of women online or on Whats-App after swapping numbers with them via Twitter… It was ridiculously easy. There would be no emotional attachment and it would be just pure sex,” adding, “I had a lot of sexual encounters I can’t even remember, because I was so high on weed. The simple fact is I have an addictive personality coupled with a high sex drive [and it] made me a sex addict.”

It's here 'Back To The Boy' OCT 5th Have ya pre ordered a copy? A post shared by James Arthur (@jamesarthurinsta23) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

But how do you know whether you’re really a sex addict? And does having lots of partners or lots of sex always mean you have a problem?

Here, psychologist and addiction expert Mark Griffiths, a professor at Nottingham Trent University, explains that true sex addiction is about far more than simply having lots of sexual partners or a high sex drive.

Wider negative impact

One of the main markers of addiction, Mark notes, is a wider negative impact on other areas of your life. “If someone is genuinely addicted to sex, sex becomes the single most important thing in that person’s life and it will cause severe conflict in all areas of the person’s life. It will negatively affect their job or education (depending upon their age), and affect their relationship (if they have one).

“The amount of sex needed builds up over time and sex is used as a way to change a person’s mood state (either to get excited and aroused or to do the opposite, to escape and numb). If a person is genuinely addicted to sex, they will experience withdrawal symptoms and become frustrated and anxious if they go without sex.”

Ready for @boybandabc in my silk shirt motherbleepers A post shared by James Arthur (@jamesarthurinsta23) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

Addiction isn’t just about numbers

Mark adds that “sex addiction is contextual”, so the fact somebody’s having lots of sex doesn’t automatically mean it’s a problem. “If you are young and single and having lots of sex every day, there is no harm whatsoever. The difference between a healthy excessive enthusiasm and an addiction is that healthy enthusiasms add to life, but addiction takes away from it.”

Mark notes that the number of genuine sex addicts is very low and says: “Many famous people use sex addiction as an excuse for infidelity, but the vast majority of these people are not sex addicts, they simply love sex and try to get it at every opportunity. When individuals have too much sex and it affects their work productivity and they spend too much money on it (e.g. ringing telephone sex lines, paying sex workers, etc), this is when it starts to become more like a genuine addiction.”

“Constant infidelity is more likely to say something about the state of the person’s relationship, rather than there being a sex addiction,” he adds.

Talking therapies and self-help can help people manage addiction (Thinkstock/PA)

Seeking support

That said, it’s always a good idea to seek support if you are struggling with a form of addiction and it’s impacting your wider life or emotional and/or physical health and wellbeing.

Mark says: “If someone is genuinely addicted, they can get a referral from their GP to a clinical psychologist, pay to see a sex therapist, or attend self-help [groups] like Sexaholics Anonymous.”

© Press Association 2017