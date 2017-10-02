Video: What to do if someone is having a heart attack

Would you know what to do if someone around you suffered a heart attack? Chances are you have a loose idea from what you’ve seen in the movies, but that unfortunately isn’t quite enough.

Luckily, St John Ambulance is here to show you the ropes. Hopefully you won’t need to put this knowledge into action, but better safe than sorry (and you’ll also be winning if it comes up in a pub quiz). For example, do you know what the four Ps are? Or what the best way to support the sufferer is?

Take a look at this video so you’re sure of the answers.

© Press Association 2017