Video: Celebrate World Architecture Day by taking a look at Westminster Abbey by drone

You've never seen the popular tourist attraction like this before.

Westminster Abbey is an iconic tourist attraction. Now a drone has filmed inside the ancient Gothic church for the first time, and has captured some pretty astounding footage as it soars to the roof top.

Watch this video, released for World Architecture Day, to peek inside the London abbey’s attic. This triforium – hidden to the public for over 700 years – is currently being transformed into a new museum, The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries.

There’s a reason why Westminster Abbey is Britain’s tenth most popular paid attraction (according to Visit Britain), and the magnificent building will draw in a whole lot more visitors after its facelift is complete.

