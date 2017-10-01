International Coffee Day: How to make the ultimate espresso martini

We’ve reached peak espresso martini. They’re in arty shots all over Instagram and being sipped in swanky cocktail bars up and down the country.

Believed to have been created in the early Eighties, the cocktail is usually made with vodka, but we’ve found a more sumptuous take on the classic – with Courvoisier. The cognac gives it a sweeter taste if you find coffee too bitter.

(Courvoisier/PA)

Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

1 part Couvouiser VSOP cognac

1/4 part coffee liqueur

1/2 part fresh coffee

Coffee beans

Dark cacao

Method:

1. Pour the Courvoisier VSOP Cognac, fresh coffee and coffee liqueur into a cocktail shaker.

2. Shake until well combined.

3. Strain the combined ingredients into a martini glass.

4. Garnish with 3 coffee beans and a dusting of dark cacao.

Et voilà!

