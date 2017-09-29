Quiz: What kind of winter holiday do you need?

Itching to book another holiday already? We'll help you work out what suits you best.

As the days get shorter and darker, and it sinks in that autumn is well and truly here, you might already be dreaming of your next trip away.

A holiday can really break up a long UK winter, and December and January are said to be the cheapest months to fly (if you avoid Christmas and New Year). Do you need any more excuses for a getaway?

If you’re not sure whether it’s relaxation or an action-packed adventure you want, this quiz will help you narrow it down.

© Press Association 2017