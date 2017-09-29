Placenta accreta: What you need to know about the condition behind Kim Kardashian's surrogacy choice

An expert explains what the condition is and why it can lead to a high-risk pregnancy.

There’s been a flurry of pregnancy rumours from the Kardashian family in recent days – and now Kim Kardashian has announced her third baby is due to be born via a surrogate mother.

The 36-year-old tweeted a promotional clip from the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which she spills the beans.

Kim – who already has daughter North, 4, and son Saint, who turns 2 in December, with husband Kanye West – recently wrote on her blog about the complications she’d experienced while previously pregnant, including suffering with placenta accreta.

Here, Ms Rhonda Flemming, a consultant gynaecologist at London Gynaecology, explains what the condition is and how it can impact future pregnancies…

What is placenta accreta?

The placenta is the organ – also known as the ‘afterbirth’ – that develops in the womb during pregnancy. It’s attached to the lining, or wall, of the uterus and also connects to the baby via the umbilical cord, providing the baby with blood and nutrients as it grows.

As Rhonda explains, placenta accreta occurs when the placenta grows too deeply into the wall of the uterus. The placenta is meant to detach from the womb and come out after the baby’s born, but with placenta accreta it can fail to detach – and this can have serious consequences.

“Usually, the placenta separates and then it’s delivered and the womb contracts to clamp down on blood vessels, and that controls the amount of bleeding the [mother] will have. With placenta accreta, the separation may not take place, so you’re more prone to having a retained placenta, where the placenta is not delivered after,” says Rhonda, explaining that this means “there’s a very high risk of significant blood loss”.

“If the placenta isn’t delivered, they may continue to bleed and bleed,” she notes. As Kim pointed out on her blog, a significant proportion of women affected will need a blood transfusion.

Total eclipse of the heart A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

How common is it and who’s at risk?

While it’s not considered a common condition, Rhonda notes that placenta accreta is on the rise. “That’s because we’re doing a lot more procedures like cesarean sections and [other] operations on the womb (such as removal of fibroids), and people are having babies older a lot more as well,” says Rhonda.

However, she stresses that these ‘risk factor’ are very common – and do not automatically mean you’re going to develop placenta accreta. Often, it’s not possible to predict who’ll develop it, though having a history of the condition in previous pregnancies, like Kim, does mean you’re more likely to develop it again.

Bleeding is the most common symptom women might notice, and sometimes warning signs can be picked up during scans – Rhonda notes that having placenta previa, a condition where the placenta is very low-lying in the womb, is considered a warning sign – but, for the most part, women “wouldn’t know they have it”.

37 WEEKS x SINUS INFECTION x FLU = 😰🤔🤒 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 30, 2015 at 11:12am PST

How is it treated?

Kim, 36, wrote in her post that her ‘doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails’, which she said was ‘the most painful experience’ of her life.

The ordeal didn’t end there – Kim still needed surgery afterwards to remove a piece of placenta that remained in her womb, and then further surgery to remove scar tissue which had caused difficulties while trying to get pregnant again.

Rhonda explains that needing surgery is not uncommon for women suffering with placenta accreta, but adds: “A lot of the time with placenta accreta, you can’t actually take the placenta out. Sometimes it’s actually left in deliberately, because of the risk of significant bleeding of trying to detach it from the muscle of the womb.”

Sometimes, Rhonda adds, a retained placenta might be treated with drugs to “destroy the placental tissue and hopefully it will disintegrate and get absorbed over time”. However, some women might end up needing a hysterectomy, where the whole womb is surgically removed.

Kim’s previous pregnancies weren’t easy (Denis Van Tine/PA)

How does it affect future pregnancies?

Obviously, if somebody’s had a hysterectomy, further pregnancies aren’t possible, and as Kim highlighted, scar tissue may cause difficulties. And some women may choose not to attempt another pregnancy, after suffering complications due to placenta accreta last time around.

“It can be quite a traumatic delivery, so a lot of people might elect not to have more children naturally, because they would be high risk of having another one,” notes Rhonda.

© Press Association 2017