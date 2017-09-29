Video: Ryanair has cancelled yet more flights - here's everything you need to know

The company has until 5pm on Friday to sort out compensation for the thousands of travellers affected.

Cheap flights are a godsend for all of us who need and want to travel on a budget – that is, until something goes wrong.

And something pretty major has gone wrong for low-budget operator Ryanair, which has had to cancel a second round of flights due to an error with pilot holiday rotas. The airline cancelled an extra 18,000 flights for the winter season on Wednesday – a move that will hit 400,000 customers. This includes several popular routes, such as Stansted to Edinburgh and Glasgow, Gatwick to Belfast, Newcastle to Faro, and Glasgow to Las Palmas.

It adds to mounting anger towards Ryanair, which was already under heavy fire for cancelling up to 50 flights a day earlier this month, affecting 315,000 customers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the situation – from what will happen next to how to claim compensation:

© Press Association 2017