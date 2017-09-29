5 exercises that promise to 'dramatically improve' your sex life

Let’s face it, being a little bit fitter is never bad news in the bedroom. And according to Keith McNiven – wresting champ and owner of personal training company Right Path Fitness – certain exercises can specifically help improve your sex life.

Keith says these five exercises will help you “improve stamina, technique and strength during sex”, plus “last longer and use more adventurous positions”.

But don’t worry – he’s not going to suggest you start working on that thrust action in the gym (no seriously, please don’t…). All of these can be done from the comfort of your own home.

Here, Keith spells out five at-home exercises to help improve your sex life, and explains how they’re done…



1. Glute bridge



(Right Path Fitness/PA)

“The glute bridge literally involves thrusting your hips in a rather bedroom-like manner, so it is an absolute must to build your sexual skills. It works your core, hamstrings and your glutes, keeping your body strong, toned and ready for action.

How to do it: Lie on your back with your feet on the floor and knees up, hip-width apart. Rest your arms on the floor and slowly lift your bottom from the mat upwards, until you’re resting on the tops of your shoulders with your back off the ground completely. You can add a bar with weights across your hips in the gym to increase the intensity.



2. Inchworm



(Right Path Fitness/PA)

“Similar to the plank, but more advanced. Works on your core, strengthens the lower back muscles and helps to keep those shoulders strong and those glutes pumped – all essential assets for great bedroom skills.”

How to do it: Start from a standing position, bend down and gradually use your hands to take your weight and walk yourself out to a plank position. Hold this position for a couple of seconds, and then walk yourself back up to a standing position. This move requires upper body strength, tensed tummy muscles and a lot of determination. The stronger you get, the faster you’ll be able to get up and down.



3. V leg-ups



(Right Path Fitness/PA)

“Like a sit up on steroids, nailing your V leg ups will bring you a core of steel, and the ability to navigate the whole Kama Sutra should you so wish!”

How to do it: Start sat on the floor with your legs straight in front of you, parted in the centre in a V shape. Lean back slowly and as you do so, lift your legs upwards to a 45-degree angle so that your body recreates a V shape. Keeping your tummy tensed and your balance strong will ensure you really feel this move working. It’s tough on the abs, and the slower you get into position whilst tensing, the more it’s going to work those muscles.

4. Fire hydrants



(Right Path Fitness/PA)

“They may be the oddest-looking exercise of the bunch, but fire hydrants are certainly not to be sniffed at when it comes to sex god making. They tone your bum and thighs, and help you manoeuvre into the more unique positions that we’re sure your partner will thank you for.”

How to do it: Start on your hands and knees with your wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees directly underneath your hips. Tense your butt and your stomach as you lift one leg straight out to the side and upwards towards the ceiling. Gradually release the control to return to your starting position, and then go again with the opposite leg.

5. Resistance band kneeling hip flexors



(Right Path Fitness/PA)

“With a peachy butt, great sex doth maketh (we’re pretty sure that was in a Shakespeare play). These will help work that peach and practice your all-important thrusting.”

How to do it: Tie a resistance band around a pole or something strong and sturdy. Put the other half around your hips. Get yourself into a kneeling position. Sit back on your heels and slowly kneel upwards until you’re in a strong kneeling position, tensing your buttocks at the top. Go slow and steady to really feel the burn on this.

