Mila Kunis loves the cauliflower rice trend - here's how to make the perfect version

The humble cauliflower has been having something of a renaissance in recent years. It’s being carved and grilled like steak, roasted and sprinkled with nuts and spices – and, most trendily, being blitzed up and served as ‘rice’ (apparently it looks and feels like the traditional white stuff).

Even Mila Kunis is a fan. The actress, 34, has told TODAY Food: “I’m very much a home cook. Recently I’ve been on a vegetarian kick at the house because I’m trying to cut down on the amount of red meat that my husband [Ashton Kutcher] consumes. I’m trying to make flavorful, vegetarian meals.”

Cauliflower is one of her new staples: “I do lots of rice cauliflower dinners,” she said. “Fried rice cauliflower. Or, I’m a little obsessed with jackfruit. I add that to tacos — jackfruit tacos.”

Getting dinner ready… this cauliflower rice with fresh parsley and thyme tastes so good on its own I think I may eat half before my lamb cutlets are ready!!! A post shared by Sugar Free Londoner (@sugarfree_londoner) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Taking some inspiration from Mila, here’s how to make simple cauliflower rice:

1. Remove the leaves and stalk of one cauliflower and cut into quarters.

2. Coarsely grate or blitz the cauliflower in a food processor.

3. Melt a knob of butter in frying pan.

4. Add the cauliflower to the pan, stir so the butter is evenly distributed.

5. At this stage you can fry the rice until slightly crisp, or add a couple of tablespoons of water, pop on a lid and steam for five minutes.

6. Season and add any additional flavourings you fancy – meat, veggies or throw in an egg for egg fried cauliflower rice.

7. Eat.

© Press Association 2017