10 autumn must-buys to cosy up your home

Fancy an autumn update? Welcome the change of season with these plush decos and furnishings.

Feeling the chill? The temperatures might have dropped outdoors – but that doesn’t mean things have to be cold and dreary indoors.

Whether you’re styling up a snug room, or just want to something comfy to curl up in now the nights have started to draw in, now is the perfect time to ‘fall’ into something luxuriously soft and snuggly. Or, you could tap into an Alpine theme and add a touch of cosy-cabin chic.

Here are some of our favourite finds…

1. Mary Velvet Chair, £899; Montserrat Ceiling Light, Gold, £450; West Elm Martini Side Table, £159, John Lewis

Why take the trouble to kit out a drinks cabinet, when you can make a classic martini like a pro – and then sip in splendour with this glamorous cocktail table and swivel chair. Cheers!



2. Super Soft Warm Fleece Throw, currently reduced to £10 from £35, Julian Charles

Our favourite shade of grey is this elegant dove grey – and this super-soft (and utterly bargain-priced) throw would work as a spread for the bed, or look fabulous draped over an armchair.

3. Abstract Fur Cushion, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S have it nailed with this graphic faux fur cushion, which stands out with a shot of emerald green to add texture and richness. A real winner!

4. Linea Natural Sheepskin, £45, House of Fraser

If you love the idea of padding around in bare feet and then massaging your toes into a comfy sheepskin rug, the natural beauty of this Nordic-style floor covering is simply irresistible – especially at this price.

5. George Home Small Bark Tealight Holder, £3, Direct.asda.com

Driftwood and bark always adds warmth to interiors, and with a wick to add a warming glow, you can’t wrong with this rustic tealight.

6. Wilko Heart Clock, £5

It’s not long before the clocks go back, so why not make time for a small hanging wall deco, such as this romantic design in natural wood.

7. Lyla Petite Sofa, £550, Next

Available in a host of colourways (we love this matt velvet mustard version), with its deep, cosy seat and buttoned upholstery, this two-seater sofa is a sound investment. Not only will it glam up your favourite space, but what could be better than being firmly cushioned in velvet?

8. Pumpkin Pie Dish, currently reduced to £38.50 from £55, Laura Ashley

Pumpkins are coming into season, and with Halloween just around the corner, this decorative dish would make a tasty-looking addition to any kitchen.

9. Lantern with LED Candles, £49.95, House of Bath

No need to worry about having to snuff out those pillar candles, with this statement LED lantern. Place it by the fireside, and the loop holder could even be accessorised with a tartan ribbon or sprig of Holly at Christmas.

10. Capri Rustic Owl Table Lamp, Burgundy, £42, Dunelm

This wise old bird lamp base is a work of art, as well as a decorative accessory. Teamed with a burgundy lamp shade, it’s ideal for autumn and bound to steal the spotlight.

