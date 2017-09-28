Freddie Flintoff on stress, being away from his family and how he's happiest on the couch

On the launch of his latest fashion line, the cricketer talks to Prudence Wade about how life has changed.

Since retiring from cricket in 2010, Freddie Flintoff hasn’t exactly been resting on his laurels.

Instead, he’s an even greater presence, whether it’s appearing on A League Of Their Own or co-presenting the podcast Flintoff, Savage & The Ping Pong Guy. Amidst all his media appearances, Freddie (real name Andrew) has just launched his latest fashion line with Jacamo, marking his sixth year with the brand.

We sat down with him to talk about how he deals with stress and his new-found appreciation for the simpler things in life…

On clothes giving him confidence

This is Freddie’s sixth year with Jacamo (Jacamo/PA)

Back in the day, Freddie didn’t really care about his appearance.

“When I was playing cricket, I was in all whites and I shaved my head, so I didn’t have to bother combing my hair,” he laughs. “It was functional.”

But now, men’s attitudes have changed. Freddie explains: “I never thought I’d say this, but if you’ve got nice clothes or are wearing a nice suit, you do feel better about yourself.”

Designing another line for Jacamo wasn’t exactly the trickiest of jobs for Freddie – as well as having a team behind him, he was just thinking of things that he actually wants to wear. Jacamo also wants all men to feel comfortable in their clothes, with sizes going up to 5XL.

And his hard work has paid off – when A League Of Their Own co-host Jack Whitehall took him to a Hollywood party, Freddie’s Jacamo suit got a compliment from none other than Mad Men actor Jon Hamm. He was chuffed – but only afterwards, when Jack told him who Jon was…

On balancing work and family

My little girl became a teenager yesterday how did that happen 🤷🏼‍♂️ ❤️ #nofilter 😜 A post shared by Andrew Flintoff (@aflintoff11) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

With Freddie’s packed schedule, it would be easy for things to feel overwhelming. But Freddie’s determined not to let this happen, because he can’t bear to be away from his wife Rachael and three kids for too long.

“For me, I don’t want to be away from my family,” he says. “It’s strange, because you miss them more than they miss you. This sounds terrible, but it’s because their lives carry on, they’re at school doing all their stuff and my wife’s doing all her stuff.

“Whereas I’m out there, sat on my own in a room pining for them, and they probably don’t even think about it!”

On being most comfortable up north

Freddie and his wife Rachael (Yui Mok/PA)

Growing up in Preston, the north is really where Freddie’s heart lies.

It took him some time to realise this and settle down with his wife and kids in Manchester.

“We tried living down south, we tried living in Dubai, we’ve spent time in Australia and places, but the more time I spend anywhere else, the more I want to be at home,” he explains.

“I appreciate more where I’m from and where I live. Living in a village, I know a lot of people, and I feel most comfortable at home.”

On exercise keeping him sane

Great to be at the Oval for its 💯 test @thommo_surrey 👍🏻 A post shared by Andrew Flintoff (@aflintoff11) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Even though he’s no longer playing cricket professionally, fitness is still an important aspect of Freddie’s life.

It helps that he’s got a close-knit group of friends to workout with (hey – once a team player, always a team player).

“I’ve got a group of mates who I do the school run with,” Freddie says. “We take the kids to school, then invariably between two and seven of us will go to the gym.”

For Freddie, there’s so much more to this than just keeping trim. He says: “It’s obviously good to be fit and all that, but for me it’s more mental. If I’ve not been to the gym for a few days, I really notice – it just helps you.”

Unsurprisingly, Freddie also extols the virtues of sport for kids. “There’s a lot to be said about being around a team,” he explains.

“Especially with all the things that kids can be influenced by… I think sport is massively important,” Freddie adds.

On simple pleasures

A post shared by Andrew Flintoff (@aflintoff11) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

He might be designing fashion lines and attending the occasional Hollywood party, but don’t be fooled: Freddie’s still your average lad.

When asked how he unwinds and de-stresses, Freddie’s not exactly a man of complex needs. “I don’t have a hobby which takes my mind off things, I just like sitting on the couch!” he chuckles.

One thing that he has discovered which helps him unwind is, bizarrely, cricket.

He says: “I enjoy watching cricket – I never thought it – I genuinely enjoy sitting there and being able to switch off.”

