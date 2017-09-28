9 weird ways to eat your mac and cheese

9 weird ways to eat your mac and cheese28th Sep 17 | Lifestyle
Cheese and pasta - it can't be beaten.
Is there any food more comforting than a steaming bowl of your mum’s mac and cheese after a long day? We thought not, but after seeing these mouth-watering inventions we might change our minds…
1. In tacos
If you want to boost the Mexican vibe of your mac and cheese, just add a taco shell.
2. On a hot dog
Messy to eat but difficult to put down. The most Instagram-able of all mac and cheese options.
3. On a pizza
Because the only way to make mac and cheese better is to add more carbs.
4. Deep fried
Forget carrot sticks, deep fried bite sized mac and cheese pieces are the best finger food around.
5. In a burger
Who needs a lettuce, gherkin and a slice of tomato when you can have a layer of mac and cheese?
6. In waffle form
No longer will we be topping our waffles with chocolate spread alone.
7. In Cheetos
This piece of Burger King wizardry means you can go from wanting mac and cheese to eating mac and cheese in a matter of minutes. Time to hit the drive-through. Sadly only available in America.
8. In a burrito
The perfect solution to eating mac and cheese on the go: The mac and cheese burrito.
9. As a vegan
Just because you can’t consume dairy, the key ingredient of mac and cheese, doesn’t mean that you should be deprived of its joy.
© Press Association 2017