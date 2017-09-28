9 weird ways to eat your mac and cheese

Cheese and pasta - it can't be beaten.

Is there any food more comforting than a steaming bowl of your mum’s mac and cheese after a long day? We thought not, but after seeing these mouth-watering inventions we might change our minds…

1. In tacos

If you want to boost the Mexican vibe of your mac and cheese, just add a taco shell.

2. On a hot dog

Happy Mac and Cheese day… #macandcheese #macandcheesefest A post shared by Tino Panino (@tinopanino) on Jul 14, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Messy to eat but difficult to put down. The most Instagram-able of all mac and cheese options.

3. On a pizza

Because the only way to make mac and cheese better is to add more carbs.

4. Deep fried

Such a #cheesy weekend at the @macandcheesefestival 😳🧀 @sulirmaos took it home with the first place mac and cheese bites 🤤 ONLY TODAY UNTIL 11PM & TOMORROW 12-8PM 🌚 & come visit our #yelpbooth for a quick wifi hotspot 📲 A post shared by Kris U x Amy Z 🇨🇦 (@yelpgta) on Jul 29, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Forget carrot sticks, deep fried bite sized mac and cheese pieces are the best finger food around.

5. In a burger

Who needs a lettuce, gherkin and a slice of tomato when you can have a layer of mac and cheese?

6. In waffle form

No longer will we be topping our waffles with chocolate spread alone.

7. In Cheetos

This piece of Burger King wizardry means you can go from wanting mac and cheese to eating mac and cheese in a matter of minutes. Time to hit the drive-through. Sadly only available in America.

8. In a burrito

looks like @johndiemer's mac & cheese burrito is in the lead by a bit 🌯 check out the #veganmunchies challenge at LINK IN PROFILE 👆🏼 A post shared by hot for food (@hotforfood) on Apr 21, 2016 at 8:34am PDT

The perfect solution to eating mac and cheese on the go: The mac and cheese burrito.

9. As a vegan

Perfected the vegan mac & cheese 😎😋! With cashew cream, nutritional yeast and some other secret ingredients. I also recommend homemade garlic bread for extra carbs & comfort 😂! No animals used against their will for my food & it feels so good ❤️ A post shared by Louise (@woodyhall) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

Just because you can’t consume dairy, the key ingredient of mac and cheese, doesn’t mean that you should be deprived of its joy.

