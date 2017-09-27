Video: 6 simple but effective yoga poses for beginners on National Fitness Day

It's National Fitness Day and we're championing the body and mind benefits of yoga.

In the lazy summer months, it’s easy to let your fitness slip. But autumn is the perfect time to take stock of your health and reinvigorate your routine.

It just so happens to be National Fitness Day too – so to celebrate, how about trying something new? Yoga can seem a bit intimidating to beginners (how do they bend that far?) but even some very basic yoga poses, done regularly, can do wonders for your flexibility, posture, strength and overall wellbeing.

Yoga instructor Lettie King, from mobile personal training company MotivatePT, gave us the lowdown on the basics. This video will help you learn the Sanskrit names of each pose too, to really get you in the zone for your first class.

There seem to be no end to the benefits of yoga. The forward fold, or uttanasana, for example, is said to stretch your hamstrings, calves and hips, soothe your mind, help relieve stress and mild depression, stimulate the liver and kidneys, relieve the symptoms of menopause, reduce fatigue and anxiety and help relieve headaches and insomnia.

Each of the poses can be developed into a full flow, so you’ll be able to build on your yoga as you learn.

And don’t be fooled: it’s graceful, but definitely puts your body through its paces.

