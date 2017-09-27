How to make Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall's pepper, potato and chard stew

This earthy winter warmer is based on a chachouka recipe - but seeing as Hugh's latest book is vegan, this recipe uses no eggs. It's all about the veg.

For one of Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s heartiest, flavour-packed dishes in his new cookbook, Much More Veg, he’s turned to a past recipe for inspiration.

His pepper, potato and chard stew – which he suggests adding saffron to for an “earthy, pungent tang” – is based on his chachouka in River Cottage Veg Every Day.

But this time, there are no eggs. Instead, the stew has even more veg stirred through the rich pepper and tomato base.

River Cottage Much More Veg is released a week today. Hear what Hugh has to say about it… #MuchMoreVeg #RiverCottage A post shared by River Cottage (@rivercottagehq) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

2tbsp olive or rapeseed oil

1tsp cumin seeds

1 large onion, quartered and thinly sliced

1 large (or 2 small) red pepper(s) (about 250g in total)

200g chard

500g new, waxy or salad potatoes, scrubbed

2 garlic cloves, finely grated or crushed

2 x 400g tins tomatoes

A large pinch of saffron strands

1/2tsp hot smoked paprika

1tsp sugar

Juice of 1/2 small lemon, or to taste

Sea salt and black pepper

To finish:

30g toasted flaked almonds

A handful of coriander leaves

Extra virgin olive

(Simon Wheeler/PA)

Method:

1. Place a large flameproof casserole or small stockpot over a medium heat and add the oil. When it’s hot, add the cumin seeds and let them sizzle for a minute or two. Add the onion with a pinch of salt, stir well, then cover and lower the heat. Let the onion sweat, stirring once or twice, for about 10 minutes.

2. In the meantime, quarter, deseed and thinly slice the pepper(s). Separate the chard stalks and leaves and cut both into 1cm thick slices. Cut the potatoes into bite-sized chunks.

3. When the onion is nice and soft, stir in the garlic, then add the red pepper, chard stalks and potatoes. Replace the lid and cook gently for about 20 minutes until the pepper is softened, stirring now and again to ensure nothing sticks and burns.

4. Add the tomatoes with their juice, crushing them with your hands as you do so. Add the saffron, smoked paprika, sugar and some more salt and pepper and stir well. Simmer gently, uncovered, for about 15 minutes, until the potatoes are tender, stirring regularly.

5. Toss in the chard leaves, cover the pan and cook for another five minutes, or until they have wilted. Stir the leaves into the stew. Take off the heat.

6. Add the lemon juice, then taste and adjust seasoning as necessary, with more salt, pepper and/or lemon. Serve scattered with the toasted almonds and coriander and a trickle of extra virgin oil.

Today is the day! River Cottage Much More Veg is out and available in all good bookshops. We're very proud of it. And this recipe is just one of the many simple yet delicious dishes that prove vegetables are not only good for us but utterly delicious too. Link to buy in bio. #muchmoreveg #hughfearnleywhittingstall #outtoday A post shared by River Cottage (@rivercottagehq) on Sep 21, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

River Cottage Much More Veg by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26. Photography by Simon Wheeler. Available now.

