The Big Chat: Lesley Garrett on taking care of her voice, her life and her family

The soprano singer tells Gabrielle Fagan about staying in shape and why singing is like therapy.

Soprano singer Lesley Garrett is one of Britain’s most renowned classical performers. She’s starred in operas around the world, as well as West End musicals including The Sound Of Music and Carousel, and on TV and radio.

Yorkshire-born, the 62-year-old, has released 16 studio albums, came third on the first series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 and has previously hosted a show on ClassicFM. In 2002, she was made a CBE for her services to music.

Having competed in this year’s BBC Celebrity MasterChef, she tells Gabrielle Fagan her recipe for life…

Lesley at the Classical Brit Awards in 2005 (PA)

How do you take care of yourself?

“Being a singer’s like being an athlete, you must be physically fit and strong. My voice is quite youthful sounding, so it’s important my physical appearance matches it to an extent. I walk and do 10,000 steps a day, go to the gym and eat healthily. Botox five years ago got rid of a frown line and stopped my tension headaches, which was amazing.”

What about your voice – how do you maintain your range?

“Taking HRT for 20 years has helped me retain my range as a soprano – usually sopranos lose the top notes of their voices when they hit menopause. I’m blessed with a positive, optimistic outlook and music for me is like wellbeing therapy – taking a breath and singing is the closest thing to a divine, spiritual experience. Weekly singing lesson keep the muscles of my back, neck, throat and chest performing at the optimum.”

Can you imagine ever giving up singing, or retiring?

“Singing helps us reach the innermost parts of ourselves and express our deepest emotions – it really helped me when I was bereaved [her parents both died in 2013]. I don’t think I’ll ever retire because I live to sing and I was born to sing.”

Lesley in 2011 (PA)

What does family life mean to you?

“Everything. It was love at first sight when I met my GP husband, Peter, 26 years ago on a blind date. The secret of a long marriage is being non-judgemental and kind to one another. We always have something to say to one another – not difficult in my case as I was nicknamed ‘Gobby Garrett’ at school!

“Our children, Jeremy, 24, and Chloe, 23, and their partners, as well as two children of a dear friend, live with us. It’s always bustling and busy, which I love. The family have learnt to expect surprises and are always saying, ‘You’re doing what?’ when I tell them all the things I’ve agreed to, from show business to charity work.”

What’s your mission?

“I want to get opera to reflect contemporary society and issues – race, inequality, and things affecting the LGBTQ community.

Singer Lesley Garrett performing in Nottingham in 2013 (Nick Potts/PA)

“We need more roles for older women – traditionally in opera, after child-bearing, women aren’t seen as important – so the only roles were bag ladies and witches! Nowadays, we’re in a world where women are running countries, like Angela Merkel, and are captains of industry. I’m enjoying a renaissance in opera and last year had a brilliant part as Val, a toilet attendant in a gay bar – the first time a central role in an opera was written for a woman in her 60s!”

What single event has most changed your life?

“Losing my parents, Derek and Margaret [both to cancer within nine months of each other], in 2013 was earth-shattering and totally altered my perspective on life and made me braver. They both worked on the railways, but trained as mature students to become teachers and were an enormous influence on my life. They always drummed into me the belief that you can do anything if you’re determined enough.”

What did your parents teach you?

“My dad taught me to cook and my mum’s advice for any tough situation was a blunt ‘tug-of-war’ competition saying, ‘Spit on your hands and take a fresh hold’. Their passing brought home that you shouldn’t put off doing things – you have to forget fears and seize the moment, which is why I finally competed in Celebrity MasterChef. In the past, I was too frightened of making a fool of myself on TV.”

What did you learn from competing on Celebrity MasterChef?

1 week post my #CMC exit, eating – what else – FISH SOUP!! My kids still think I'm a star! Tonight's #finalists are amazing! Good luck all!! pic.twitter.com/mjUoYJkNjH — Lesley Garrett CBE (@garrettsgossip) September 22, 2017

“[The experience was] scary but absolutely amazing – I was astounded to get through to the semi-final. I’ve only ever considered myself a family cook, never a posh one and it’s so pressured and challenging that I burst into song at times just to ease my nerves. I cried several times as it’s upsetting and humiliating when things don’t work. My skills are transformed and I now prepare meals that look good as well as tasting good. Ulrika [Jonsson] and I got on so well, we’re threatening to open a restaurant together – her raw fish and my Yorkshire puds!”

Lesley Garrett is president of the Lady Taverners, part of the Lord’s Taverners which is the UK’s leading youth cricket and disability sports charity.

© Press Association 2017