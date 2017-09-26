Gary Busey has made spaghetti for the first time: We get an expert's verdict on his dish

Was it a culinary catastrophe or triumph from the American actor?

In exciting news from the worlds of both drama and food, acclaimed American actor Gary Busey has attempted to cook his first plate of spaghetti ever.

I just made spaghetti for the first time!

Sure, you might wonder how it’s taken 73 years for the Point Break star (and Celebrity Big Brother 2014 winner) to give it a go, but we’re not here to judge him: we’re here to judge the pasta. So without further ado, here is the final product.

Many people have been tagging Gordon Ramsay in Gary’s post, asking the celebrity chef to do one of his typically brutal food reviews. Alas, Gordon has yet to reply to these calls, but we’re still desperate to know what the professionals think of the dish.

We’ve spoken to Patrick Drake, head chef and co-founder of HelloFresh, to get his verdict on the spaghetti.

“Gary happens to be the star of one of my all-time favourite movies, Point Break, so I’ll go easy on the spaghetti bashing,” Patrick says.

“That said, Gary, what happened? This plate came off even worse than the roadkill sandwich you ate with Keanu before the bank robbery!”

So what would Patrick do to improve the pasta? He says: “If we could bubble that bad boy down a bit, throw in a nice handful of torn basil and finish it with a handful of Parmesan, we’d be back on track.”

If you were also a spaghetti novice and wanted to make your own foray into the world of pasta, maybe don’t look to Gary. Instead, try Patrick’s recipe for prawn and chorizo spaghetti, a classic Iberian dish that he discovered at a little Spanish place in London’s Borough market and soon started making himself.

He describes it as: “Good for date night or any other night too!”

(HelloFresh/PA)

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

4 garlic cloves

1 bunch flat leaf parsley

250 grams king prawns

4 vine tomatoes

400 grams spaghetti

¼ tsp chilli flakes

2 grams chorizo

2 tins tomato passata

Method:

1. Put a large saucepan of water with a generous pinch of salt on to boil for the pasta. Peel and grate the garlic (or use a garlic press). Pick the parsley leaves from their stalks and finely chop (discard the stalks). Chop the prawns into 1cm chunks and the vine tomato into 2cm cubes.

(HelloFresh/PA)

2. Cook the spaghetti in your pan of boiling water for 11 mins or until ‘al dente’. ‘Al dente’ simply means the pasta is cooked through, but has a tiny bit of firmness left in the middle. When you drain the pasta, keep a little of the water in case you need it to loosen the sauce.

3. Meanwhile, put a little olive oil in a frying pan on medium-high heat. Add the garlic and a small pinch of chilli flakes. Cook for 30 seconds. Some like it hot, but if that’s not you, then go easy on the chilli!

4. Add the chorizo to the pan. Cook for two minutes and then add the prawns. Cook for a further 2 minutes.

(HelloFresh/PA)

5. Pour in the passata. Let the mixture simmer on medium heat for five minutes. Add the fresh tomato. Cook for another minute. Season with a pinch of salt and plenty of black pepper. The prawns are cooked when pink on the outside and opaque all the way through.

