British Food Fortnight: Where to find the best roasts around the country

Celebrate the great British roast at one of these pubs - and don't scrimp on the gravy.

There’s nothing better than crisp roast potatoes, a craggy mountain of bubbling cauliflower cheese, a Yorkshire pudding bathed in gravy, and a slab of perfectly pink beef, all crowded together on one plate.

Dishing up the perfect Sunday roast is a bona fide British art form, so, as British Food Fortnight is in full swing (and running until October 8), here are a few spectacular roasts to tuck into:

The English Grill, Reubens, London

The newly launched English Grill serves roast dinners every day of the week, so there’s no need to just turn up on Sundays. In fact, Wednesday is Beef Wellington day – it’s carved at the table and served with a tangy, moreish bowl of creamy onions, while the beef (suitably drenched in madeira jus) is specially chosen by Aubrey Allen, Royal Warrant holder to Her Majesty The Queen. Basically, you’ll be eating the same beef as Her Royal Highness.

Grab a moment or two with sommelier Vincent, who will not judge, no matter how many duck fat roast potatoes you eat, and will find the right bottle of Bouchard Finlayson to match, from the restaurant’s sister vineyard in South Africa.

The Pint Shop, Cambridge and Oxford

Sunday roast day today #foodporn Book your table now A post shared by Pint Shop (@pint_shop) on Jul 16, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

The Pint Shop, Cambridge, has a prohibition era feel to it (blame the wood-panelled walls and low, secretive lighting), but nothing’s prohibited when it comes to the Sunday lunch menu. You can have any starter, main (served with greens, gravy and roast potatoes) and pudding for £25. The beef and chicken options are both spit roasted, while the pork belly is roasted overnight and dished up with mounds of apple sauce. For pudding, go in hoping the blackberry and apple crumble cake with custard is on the bill.

Kyloe, Edinburgh

Guys in action: Kamil and HugoBoys don't feel any pressure when it comes to carve our award-winning Sunday Roast at Kyloe. pic.twitter.com/YzNQb2JLId — Kyloe Restaurant (@Kyloe_Edin) July 27, 2017

The roasts at Kyloe were named the BEST in Scotland in 2016, and they do seem quite epic. Book ahead for the £100 (for four adults) roast rib of Aberdeen Angus beef, which is carved ceremoniously at the table, then dished up alongside Yorkshire puddings, duck fat roasted potatoes, home-made pan gravy, a selection of seasonal organic roasted root vegetables, creamed cabbage and a hot horseradish cream. Get through all of that and they throw in dessert too.

The Mariners Public House, Rock

Only one thing on our mind for tomorrow #Sundayroast #topside @zack_hawke @nathanoutlaw @sharpsbrewery #doombar A post shared by The Mariners Public House (@marinersinrock) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Part owned by celebrated chef of the moment, Nathan Outlaw, The Mariners’ head chef Zack Hawke is committed to a seasonal menu, that utilises local Cornish produce to the max. So, don’t expect your same old standard roast chicken, pork and beef. In recent weeks the menu has featured whole roast shoulder of lamb to share (with all the trimmings), 32-day dry aged beef T-bone, whole baked Cornish turbot and a honey custard tart with raspberry cream to finish.

The Potted Pig, Cardiff

The best thing about Sunday…. All our roasts are served with roasties, seasonal vegetables, cauliflower cheese,… https://t.co/0qOhgrrpyX pic.twitter.com/z1mSZ5yJO6 — The Potted Pig (@thepottedpig) September 24, 2017

It’s all about generosity, Welsh produce and variety at Cardiff’s Potted Pig, which you’ll find underground in a former bank vault. They’ve got your usual suspects, Herefordshire pork belly, free range roast chicken and topside of beef, but there’s also lamb rump, Welsh mullet with braised octopus and veggie options to choose from too. Plus, you can get two courses for just £15. Bargain. The gin menu isn’t to be sniffed at either.

The Broad Chare, Newcastle

Sundays should come with a pause button… #Newcastle pic.twitter.com/Xphq7bTaX3 — The Broad Chare (@_thebroadchare) August 20, 2017

Priding themselves on being a proper pub, with proper beer and proper food, this gastro outfit also has an ever-changing and evolving menu – what doesn’t change is that on Sundays, they do a classic roast dinner. Take a walk down to the nearby quayside afterwards to work off all that food.

The George & Dragon, Kent

There’s only one way to spend a Sunday – indulging in a delicious roast with fresh local meat and all the tasty trimmings 😋🍴 #sunday #roast pic.twitter.com/LTvrisWVfT — George & Dragon (@GeorgeChipstead) August 27, 2017

This 16th century village pub has an open fire, oak beams and a fresh, seasonal attitude towards grub – and relationships with local farmers (find out more about their suppliers on their website). All the meat they serve is organic or free range, and if it’s available, be decadent and order the seared haunch of Chart Farm venison with Jerusalem artichoke and truffle.

