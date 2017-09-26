This is what Kirstie Allsopp's morning routine looks like

From early morning run to cooked tomatoes on sourdough, Kirstie Allsopp reveals what gets her going in the morning.

When she’s not busy filming with Location, Location, Location co-presenter Phil Spencer, Kirstie Allsopp is busy looking after her two sons and two stepsons with partner Ben Andersen.

They split their time between homes in London and rural Devon.

As her first cookbook, Kirstie’s Real Kitchen, is published, the domestic goddess reveals how she starts her day…

I need to get back to work and reacquaint myself with contents of my make bag A post shared by Kirstie Allsopp (@kirstiemallsopp) on Feb 18, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Are you a morning person?



Yes. Well, I’m a ‘don’t sleep enough’ person. I tend to potter around at night tidying everything up and making sure I am ready for the next day, but at the same time I’m one of the earliest up in the morning. So yes, ish.

What time does your alarm go off?



6.30, for the Today Programme [on Radio 4].

What do you have for breakfast?



Turns out it isn't Father's Day, but hey ho. It still looks lovely @emma_bridgewater @tkmaxx A post shared by Kirstie Allsopp (@kirstiemallsopp) on Jun 12, 2016 at 2:00am PDT

Yoghurt and fruit. Or, sometimes, if it’s the weekend, cooked tomatoes on sourdough which is a real treat. Or, if I’m out in a restaurant, a good old poached egg and avocado.

What would your ideal morning be?



Sunday morning – Archers Omnibus in the bath with coffee A post shared by Kirstie Allsopp (@kirstiemallsopp) on May 4, 2014 at 11:01am PDT

My ideal weekday morning would be a day when I wasn’t away filming, so get up, make breakfast with the children, take them to school, go to a café around the corner, meet up with a friend, and have a cup of coffee.

I run between 6.30 and 7.00 in the morning, so that would have already happened, and then I would have a meeting, have lunch with a friend, pick up the children from school, come home, or have supper with my stepsons, and have an early night. That would certainly be my ideal weekday.

What are mornings like when you’re in Devon?



I usually wake up first. Sometimes Ben, sometimes me. The children kind of drift down at all different times, which I like, because it’s quite difficult doing three breakfasts simultaneously. It’s good when you’re just doing breakfast for one of them and you’re sitting chatting and having a cup of coffee while they eat, and then the next one comes down, and you can sort of keep on top of everything.

My 18-year-old stepson is the latest sleeper, so I will do something for him, but I will be saying: ‘It’s lunch in an hour and a half so I will just do you a smoothie’.

Are you a shower or a bath person?



When you have to put on your specs in order to work out which little packet is conditioner #happyinternationalwomensday A post shared by Kirstie Allsopp (@kirstiemallsopp) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

I would be a shower person if it wasn’t for the fact that I can’t wash my hair every day. I would happily have a shower every day, but is just simply not good for your hair to wash it every day, certainly when you are my age, so I am a bath person from that perspective.

I like the cleanliness of a shower, I like the cosiness of a bath. I quite like sitting in the bath late at night with my iPad propped up on the side of the bath watching something on Netflix.

Do you sing when you’re in the shower?



No, absolutely not. I hum when I’m anxious, according to Ben. But Phil [Spencer] said the other day when we were driving along in the car, ‘I’ve never worked out what the humming means.’ And I said, ‘Ben says I do it when I am anxious.’ And Phil went, ‘Not always, I don’t think.’ It was a very funny conversation, it’s very funny to have two men in your life in that way.

Do you organise your clothes the night before?



This is a difficult one. Yes and no. I’m almost phobically tidy and all of my clothes live in the same place and my shoes live in the same place and tights and pants and bras and everything.

I only wear dresses, so I always do my bag the night before if I am packing. I will put in my nightie, hairdryer, cables and chargers, washbag, everything like that the night before, but actually, I’m very bad at deciding what to wear the day before, so I will get up the next day, just look and decide.

Kirstie’s Real Kitchen is published in hardback by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £25. Available now.

© Press Association 2017