Ask a counsellor: Why do my kids ignore me?

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her perspective on how a mother can spend quality time with her adolescent children.

The problem…

“I’m worried I’ve alienated my teenage children. My eldest is away at university and my younger two are at school doing GCSEs and A-levels. They virtually ignore everything I say to them, and if I do get a response, it’s usually sarcasm or anger – unless they want feeding.

“They no longer want to spend any time with us, preferring to be out with friends or stuck on a computer in their room. It feels as though they don’t love me anymore and I hate it. I feel more like an unpaid skivvy than a mother. What have I done wrong?”

Fiona says…

As baffling, stressful, hurtful and worrying as all this must seem, I’m afraid it’s simply par for the course when living with teenagers. It doesn’t mean that they don’t love you. Indeed, there is usually nothing more sinister going on than the natural process of young people becoming adults.

From their perspective, it is often a confusing and difficult time. They are experiencing major body changes and surges of hormones. They can often struggle to develop their own identity in the face of peer pressure and the need to develop a sense of their own independence. Throw relationships into this mix and it’s no wonder they can often become moody and aloof, preferring the company of friends.

It can be tough getting through to teenage children (Thinkstock/PA)

Nor is it surprising that they feel misunderstood and reject attempts by parents to talk or show affection. It’s not personal, but it hurts and I do know; I’ve had two teenage sons!

It’s not easy getting through to them but, with a bit of patience and guidance, it should be possible to set some boundaries and get them to engage a little more in family life. This might include setting aside mobile phones at meal times, making them responsible for their own clothes washing or perhaps getting them to cook an occasional meal.

The charity Family Lives has a very useful section on how best to communicate with teenagers and details some tactics you could employ. It also has a confidential helpline, as well as online forums and parenting courses for those times when tactics don’t quite go to plan.

Finally, please don’t think you have somehow failed; you haven’t. You’ve brought up three children who seem to be active, strong and independent. If you can give them the freedom to grow a little away from you now, they are more likely to be willing to come back to you when they are older.

If you have a problem you’d like Fiona’s advice with, email help@askfiona.net

© Press Association 2017