3 UK breaks to book now for a dog-friendly festive escape

Celebrate Christmas with all your loved ones - including your pets.

Sometimes more cherished than family members, for many people, a holiday without their dog is unthinkable.

Anyone booking beaks for Christmas and New Year needn’t worry though, because specialist dog-friendly holiday company PetsPyjamas (petspyjamas.com) have come up with a selection of pooch-pleasing getaways.

1. Where: The Fish Hotel, Worcestershire

How much: £230 (for two), until March 31, 2018



Why should two-legged revellers have all the fun? Get into the spirit of the festive season with the one-night Presecco & Pawsecco package, which includes dinner for three (you, your loved one and the dog, of course) accompanied by a bottle of Italian fizz and a Woof & Brew tipple for your pooch.

Cure any hangovers the following morning with a walk though the Cotswolds countryside.

2. Where: The Cary Arms, Devon

How much: From £360, from December 17-29



Winter walks along the beach are invigorating, and at Babbacombe beach in Devon, dogs are welcome too.

A shell’s throw from the sand, this laid-back boutique hotel is offering a Betwixt & Between package for before or between Christmas – including a three-course dinner, breakfast and a massage (for the humans).

3. Where: The Devonshire Fell, Yorkshire Dales

How much: From £400pp, from December 24-30



Yorkshire breakfasts, candlelit dinners, festive lunches and mulled wine are on the menu for the Christmas House Party or New Year Celebration packages. Go for long walks in the Yorkshire Dales or relax in the Devonshire Spa on the Bolton Abbey Estate. There’s even a Midnight Mass.

All trips can be booked through PetsPyjamas.

