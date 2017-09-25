14 cookbooks that should be on your radar this autumn

14 cookbooks that should be on your radar this autumn25th Sep 17 | Lifestyle
Put these tomes on your shopping list now.
The time for cosying up indoors with something hot and delicious is upon us, and these are the cookbooks that will see you through the season, whether you’re in need of something nourishing and hearty, or indulgent and bountiful. Or just something that comes absolutely covered in cheese…
1. At My Table by Nigella (Chatto & Windus, £26)
The queen of food is back with this sumptuous collection of home-cooked classics (with a twist or two, of course), all generously sized. Try: the ’emergency brownies’.
2. BraveTart by Stella Parks (W. W. Norton & Company, £26.12)
Light on pictures, but big on sugar, BraveTart brings together every iconic American dessert you could hope to make and/or eat. Try: the classic cherry pie.
3. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh (Ebury Press, £27)
The first Ottolenghi pastry book, Sweet is all decadent puds, quick-fix cookies and sturdy tea-time cakes. The only other thing you need is a cup of tea. Try: the peanut sandies (like shortbread, but super nutty).
4. JapanEasy by Tim Anderson (Hardie Grant Books, £20)
Beautifully photographed, these recipes from the former MasterChef contestant make Japanese cooking totally approachable, without scrimping on flavour. Try: the fragrant fried gyoza.
5. Grill My Cheese by Nisha Patel & Nishma Chauhan (Quadrille, £12.99)
For cheese lovers, this book, from the celebrated duo behind the Grill My Cheese street food shack, is an absolute necessity. Try: the grilly cheese steak toastie – with steak, green pepper, mushrooms and lots and lots of cheese.
6. The Art Of The Larder by Claire Thomson (Quadrille Publishing, £25)
Chef Claire will have you reorganising your store cupboards with this ode to the larder, and learning you can’t go far wrong if you’ve got some tinned tomatoes stashed away. Try: the linguine con vongole (as told to her by the Naples grandmother who inspired her to cook).
7. The Modern Kebab by Le Bab (Ebury Press, £9.99)
Who doesn’t love a greasy kebab on the way home from a night out? Well, Le Bab – Soho’s gourmet kebab restaurant – takes the humble kebob to the next level. Try: the mackerel kebabs with lettuce, dill and pickled fennel.
8. Salt Fat Acid Heat by Samin Nosrat (Canongate Books, £28)
Less a cookbook, more a guide to handling the essential elements you need to master to be an excellent cook, don’t expect intricate recipes; do expect to learn something. Try: to read it from start to finish.
9. Les Abats by Michel Roux Jr (Seven Dials, £25)
There’s a cost to eating only certain cuts of meat, as well as a whole lot of waste. From brains to intestines and organs, in Les Abats, Roux shares ways to make the most of the whole animal, from snout to tail. Try: to be open minded about eating hooves.
10. Comfort by John Whaite (Kyle Books, £19.99)
This book is ridiculously autumnal. From the sticky Lebanese fried Brussels sprouts steaming in a bowl, to the fish pie potato skins bubbling with cheese, it’ll certainly feed you up for winter. Try: the giant mushroom, spinach and ricotta Yorkshire pudding – who needs beef?!
11. Feasts by Sabrina Ghayour (Mitchell Beazley, £20)
Whether you’re feeding all your friends in one go, or want to treat your immediate household to something ambrosial, Persian cook Sabrina knows how to lay on a party. Try: the sticky tamarind ribs.
12. 5 Ingredients by Jamie Oliver (Michael Joseph, £26)
Didn’t think Jamie could get more straightforward than 15 minute recipes? Think again. These nifty dishes rely on just five ingredients and some inventive techniques for maximising flavour. Try: the flat breads with mango chutney, boiled eggs and chilli.
13. The Sportsman by Stephen Harris (Phaidon Press, £29.95)
Go behind the scenes at the Michelin-starred Whitstable restaurant, famed for its self-taught chef Stephen Harris, and the fact it used to be just your standard boozer. Try: the signature dish, slip sole in seaweed butter.
14. The Christmas Chronicles by Nigel Slater (Fourth Estate, £26)
Nigel will guide you simply and heartily from the start of November through until January, touching on the best things to eat during winter, whether it’s Bonfire Night or New Year’s Eve. Try: the pink grapefruit marmalade.
