14 cookbooks that should be on your radar this autumn

Put these tomes on your shopping list now.

The time for cosying up indoors with something hot and delicious is upon us, and these are the cookbooks that will see you through the season, whether you’re in need of something nourishing and hearty, or indulgent and bountiful. Or just something that comes absolutely covered in cheese…

1. At My Table by Nigella (Chatto & Windus, £26)

From @Nigella_Lawson's table to yours, #AtMyTable is filled with delicious recipes to share with friends and family. https://t.co/3mavWoM1S1 pic.twitter.com/EIyTwt7Dum — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) September 21, 2017

The queen of food is back with this sumptuous collection of home-cooked classics (with a twist or two, of course), all generously sized. Try: the ’emergency brownies’.

2. BraveTart by Stella Parks (W. W. Norton & Company, £26.12)

Today is a good day to pie. #oldklingonproverb Recipe on @seriouseats, 📷: @victakespics A post shared by Stella Parks (@bravetart) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Light on pictures, but big on sugar, BraveTart brings together every iconic American dessert you could hope to make and/or eat. Try: the classic cherry pie.

3. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh (Ebury Press, £27)

Raising a glass with @helen_goh_bakes to celebrate publication day for Sweet! #EatSweet A post shared by Ottolenghi (@ottolenghi) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

The first Ottolenghi pastry book, Sweet is all decadent puds, quick-fix cookies and sturdy tea-time cakes. The only other thing you need is a cup of tea. Try: the peanut sandies (like shortbread, but super nutty).

4. JapanEasy by Tim Anderson (Hardie Grant Books, £20)

Beautifully photographed, these recipes from the former MasterChef contestant make Japanese cooking totally approachable, without scrimping on flavour. Try: the fragrant fried gyoza.

5. Grill My Cheese by Nisha Patel & Nishma Chauhan (Quadrille, £12.99)

Apricot & Jalapeño relish, cream cheese, crispy bacon (opt), cheese blend – on till 2pm #leatherlane and #ubereats 📷 @sharangandhi A post shared by Grill My Cheese (@grill_my_cheese) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

For cheese lovers, this book, from the celebrated duo behind the Grill My Cheese street food shack, is an absolute necessity. Try: the grilly cheese steak toastie – with steak, green pepper, mushrooms and lots and lots of cheese.

6. The Art Of The Larder by Claire Thomson (Quadrille Publishing, £25)

Chef Claire will have you reorganising your store cupboards with this ode to the larder, and learning you can’t go far wrong if you’ve got some tinned tomatoes stashed away. Try: the linguine con vongole (as told to her by the Naples grandmother who inspired her to cook).

7. The Modern Kebab by Le Bab (Ebury Press, £9.99)

Our bespoke venison 'bab and signature smokey sour, cooked up for the lovely team @flannelsman and @flannelswoman Link in bio for recipe and chats A post shared by Le Bab (@eatlebab) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Who doesn’t love a greasy kebab on the way home from a night out? Well, Le Bab – Soho’s gourmet kebab restaurant – takes the humble kebob to the next level. Try: the mackerel kebabs with lettuce, dill and pickled fennel.

8. Salt Fat Acid Heat by Samin Nosrat (Canongate Books, £28)

Straus vanilla Greek yogurt and Indian peaches. #cantstopwontstop A post shared by Samin Nosrat (@ciaosamin) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Less a cookbook, more a guide to handling the essential elements you need to master to be an excellent cook, don’t expect intricate recipes; do expect to learn something. Try: to read it from start to finish.

9. Les Abats by Michel Roux Jr (Seven Dials, £25)

The wonderful Michel Roux Jr. can't resist a forkful!! 💣 A post shared by Way Of The Chef (@wayofthechef) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

There’s a cost to eating only certain cuts of meat, as well as a whole lot of waste. From brains to intestines and organs, in Les Abats, Roux shares ways to make the most of the whole animal, from snout to tail. Try: to be open minded about eating hooves.

10. Comfort by John Whaite (Kyle Books, £19.99)

Artichoke and mushroom lasagne, gently spiked with nutmeg and rosemary. Layer upon layer of pasta and sauce. Recipe in Comfort, Food to soothe the soul (out October 5th). #comfortfood #lasagne #pasta #supper A post shared by John Whaite (@john_whaite) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

This book is ridiculously autumnal. From the sticky Lebanese fried Brussels sprouts steaming in a bowl, to the fish pie potato skins bubbling with cheese, it’ll certainly feed you up for winter. Try: the giant mushroom, spinach and ricotta Yorkshire pudding – who needs beef?!

11. Feasts by Sabrina Ghayour (Mitchell Beazley, £20)

Yes that's a WHOLE baguette Harissa skirt steak sarnie with sweet pickled red onions & Pul biber from #Feasts @divertimenti A post shared by Sabrina Ghayour (@sabrinaghayour) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Whether you’re feeding all your friends in one go, or want to treat your immediate household to something ambrosial, Persian cook Sabrina knows how to lay on a party. Try: the sticky tamarind ribs.

12. 5 Ingredients by Jamie Oliver (Michael Joseph, £26)

Who's for lamb chops tonight? 🤔🙋 The rub on these is ridiculously good and completely fuss-free. A super-simple Friday night feast! Recipe in #QuickAndEasyFood – book link in the bio. A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Sep 8, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Didn’t think Jamie could get more straightforward than 15 minute recipes? Think again. These nifty dishes rely on just five ingredients and some inventive techniques for maximising flavour. Try: the flat breads with mango chutney, boiled eggs and chilli.

13. The Sportsman by Stephen Harris (Phaidon Press, £29.95)

Go behind the scenes at the Michelin-starred Whitstable restaurant, famed for its self-taught chef Stephen Harris, and the fact it used to be just your standard boozer. Try: the signature dish, slip sole in seaweed butter.

14. The Christmas Chronicles by Nigel Slater (Fourth Estate, £26)

Peaches, pickled with cider vinegar, juniper and lemon. Initially meant as an accompaniment for cold meat, we found they worked brilliantly alongside chilled fino, cold beers and with cheese. Details the guardian.com A post shared by Nigel Slater (@nigelslater) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

Nigel will guide you simply and heartily from the start of November through until January, touching on the best things to eat during winter, whether it’s Bonfire Night or New Year’s Eve. Try: the pink grapefruit marmalade.

© Press Association 2017