These old travel posters of England in the 20s and 30s will take you back in time

The amazing collection goes on sale in New York next month.

Rare posters from the golden age of train travel, depicting the English countryside and parts of London, are going on sale at an auction next month – and they’re amazing.

Some of the posters were commissioned by the famous Frank Pick, the first London Transport chief exec, and produced by French artist Jean Dupas, for the Underground Electric Railways Company of London (UERL) in 1930.

Camden Town, Chalk Farm or Regents Park Underground, 1933, and Richmond Station for the River, 1933, both Jean Dupas (Swann Auction Galleries/PA)

Dupas turned familer scenes of London into idealised versions, with a touch of romanticism and elegance, in the age of the Flapper and the Great Depression. Images like these went on to dominate advertising for travel by road, rail and ship in decades to come.

The rare surviving works will go on sale, along with many others, at the Swann Auction Galleries in New York on October 26.

Joseph Greenup, Harrogate/Yorkshire, cica 1935, and Jean Dupas, Go Out By “General” Bus, 1933 (Swann Auction Galleries/PA)

The posters featuring views of Richmond and Camden Town in London could fetch around £3,000 to £4,500 each. Others are expected to sell for as much as £15,000.

Fortunino Matania, Southport, circa 1928 (Swann Auction Galleries/PA)

‘Forging Ahead’ was produced by Terence Cuneo in 1955, a much sought after artist at the time.

(Swann Auction Galleries/PA)

Here’s a pick of some of our favourites:

F. Gregory Brown, Ascot by Motor Bus, 1922, and Alker Tripp, Devon / GWR (Swann Auction Galleries/PA)

James Scrimgeour Mann, White Star Line / R.M.S. Olympic & Titanic, circa 1911 (Swann Auction Galleries/PA)

André Édouard Marty, The Royal Tournament / Olympia, 1933 (Swann Auction Galleries/PA)

Hampton Court by Tramways / Henry VIII, 1931, and Richmond Park by Underground / Charles I, 1931, both by Austin Cooper (Swann Auction Galleries/PA)

Henry Rushbury, John Constable R.A. at Flatford Mill, 1937 (Swann Auction Galleries/PA)

Odin Rosenvinge, Nelson Lines to River Plate, circa 1910, and Shep, Royal Mail/SunshIne Cruises, 1937 (Swann Auction Galleries/PA)

If you’re interested in owning one of these beauties, you can register for online bidding on the Swann Galleries website 24 hours before the sale next month.

