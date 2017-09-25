3 ways to cook with gin for British Food Fortnight

If a Gin & Tonic is your favourite tipple but you're not sure what to plate it with, try one of these classic British recipes.

To celebrate British Food Fortnight (September 23 – October 8), some top chefs from around the UK – including Manchester House’s Aiden Byrne – have developed three quintessentially British recipes using gin as an ingredient.

From classic fish ‘n’ chips to a scrumptious crème brulee, here is some proper British grub, infused with gin. And each dish is paired with the perfect G&T to match…

1. Liverpool Gin and Lamb & Watt Original Tonic, with fish and chips

Ingredients: 50ml Liverpool Gin , 100ml Lamb & Watt Original Tonic

Method: Build over cubed ice in a wine glass and garnish with a slice of watermelon.

Drink with: Liverpool Gin Fish and Chips by Aiden Byrne. Trimmed cod cheeks (or loin) are covered in a light Liverpool Gin-infused batter and crushed botanicals for this aromatic fish and chip dish.

2. J.J. Whitley Elderflower Gin and Apple Collins with Lamb & Watt Cucumber Tonic, with panna cotta

Ingredients: 4 mint leaves, 50ml J.J. Whitley Elderflower Gin, 25ml cloudy apple juice, 100ml Lamb & Watt Cucumber Tonic, cucumber slice.

Method: Take a high ball glass and fill with ice cubes. Pour in all the ingredients, except the cucumber, and give it a quick stir to infuse. Then garnish with the cucumber slice.

Drink with: J.J. Whitley elderflower gin, green apple and coriander jelly with cinnamon panna cotta by Aiden Byrne. Exquisitely different and ‘jelly, jelly’ nice, this elderflower dessert and apple juice sparkles with British flavours.

3. Whitley Neill Rhubarb & Ginger Spritz with Lamb & Watt Hibiscus Tonic, with creme brulee

Ingredients: 50ml Whitley Neill Rhubarb & Ginger Gin, 15ml lemon juice, Lamb & Watt Hibiscus tonic, orange slices

Method: Pour the gin, lemon juice and tonic into a glass filled with cubed ice, stir to infuse and garnish with the orange.

Drink with: Crème brûlée with spiced peach compote and Whitley Neill Rhubarb & Ginger Gin by The Gin Baker. A simple vanilla custard base pairs brilliantly with a peach compote delicately flavoured with the rhubarb and ginger flavoured spirit, which takes its inspiration from the great British countryside.

