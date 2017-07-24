Ease IBS symptoms by managing stress

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common, long-term condition of the digestive system that affects millions of people around the world, including Tyra Banks and Jenny McCarthy.

It can cause bouts of stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and/or constipation in sufferers and can flare up at the most inconvenient times.



As well as food impacting a person's IBS, stress also plays a part.



"It's important to avoid stress with IBS as this can have a profound effect on the digestive system," qualified nutritional therapist Julie Silver told Cover Media.



Avoiding stress is easier said than done though, so Julie has given us the low down on how to stay one step ahead of stressful situations.



Five stress-busting tips:



Before eating, take a couple of deep abdominal breaths to help reduce stress, oxygenate the body and this will also help you to absorb more nutrients from the food.



Light a candle and play some relaxing music whilst eating will help to keep you calmer when you eat and reduce stress.



Put a drop of relaxing pure essential oil, such as Orange, Bergamot, Chamomile or Frankincense, on a tissue and inhale.



Get a good night's sleep by going to bed by 11pm latest, avoid eating at least three hours before bed and switch off your computer, mobile phone, tablet and TV at least an hour or two before bed if you can.



Do some relaxing exercises during the day such as going for a walk in nature, Yoga, Qi Gong or Tai Chi.



Julie also shared a breakfast recipe for congee with apricot tiger nut milk and cinnamon, which is designed especially to aid comfortable digestion for those with IBS.



"Congee is rice that has been cooked for a long time (usually overnight) with five to six times more water," she explained. "It is very gentle and fortifying for the digestion making it ideal for digestive issues such as IBS.



"Apricots, whether dried or fresh, contain a good source of dietary fibre allowing important nutrients to digest easily, also breaking down fatty acids quickly to help the digestion even more. Tiger nuts contain many nutrients beneficial for the digestion and have been used to alleviate irritable bowels, stomach cramps and other digestive disorders."



Before you go to bed cook 50g of short grain brown rice (rinsed thoroughly) with a half to three quarters of a pint of filtered water in a slow cooker on a low heat. In the morning blend a small handful of tiger nuts with half a cup of filtered water and a couple of dried apricots. Pour over the congee and add pumpkin seed protein powder with fresh or dried apricots and a sprinkling of cinnamon.

