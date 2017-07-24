This is what Sara Cox's morning routine looks like

From the ring of the alarm, to arriving at work, here's how Sara Cox starts her day.

Sara Cox knows a thing or two about early morning starts. When Chris Evans is away, the mum-of-three sits in for him to present the Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

So how does she get motivated in the morning?

Are you a morning person?



“I am quite a morning person. I like to be up with the lark, to be ‘up and at ’em’. I sleep with the curtains open, but not in summer because too much light comes in too early. I also like to exercise in the morning – I can’t be doing with exercising in the evening unless it’s something slow like Pilates.”

What time does your alarm go off?



“At 5.45am and I get up just after 6am. My husband Ben [Cyzer] and I lie awake and have a little chat and come to a bit, which is a nice little time together. We take it in turns to make a cup of tea in the morning.

“I jump out of bed when I’m doing the radio breakfast show because I’m so petrified that I’ll oversleep. When I’m on that, I will set my alarm for 4.40am and when I wake up, I text my producer with something jaunty like, ‘Yo, morning’, so he knows I’m up. He’s under strict instructions that if he’s not heard from me by 5.20 he has to ring me because I’m so scared I’ll oversleep. I never have, but you never know and it’s a little bit of insurance.”

What do you have for breakfast?



“If I’m working, I’ll often have some sort of green concoction of cucumber, spinach and avocado, and I have it ready the night before to put in the blender. That’s if I’ve been really organised. But if not, I really like just a handful of porridge oats, with some milk and a banana in there and chia seeds. I put it in the blender and put ice with it, so it’s quite healthy and slow burning, but with a bit of sugar because of the banana.

“I also like Bircher muesli which you soak overnight, but I never remember to do it, so this is the next best thing. It’s great because you don’t really want strong flavours when you first wake up. I have a strong cup of tea as well. When I’m working, I’ll get some of the team to run out and get more food to keep me going because I get famished while I’m doing the show. I get a bit of a sugar dip.”

How do you like to spend the mornings?



“When I’m not working, I do the school run for Lola (13), Isaac (9), Renee (7), and get them to school for 8am and zoom to the gym for 8.30am. I do Pilates or a HIIT session or cardio, and I really like dynamic reformer Pilates on the machines. They’re so good for core strength and breathing.

“Sometimes in summer I run into the breakfast show. If I set off at 5am, I will run the six miles and get in at 6am. That’s brilliant because you are buzzing when you arrive and are literally high on your own smugness!”

Do you prefer a bath or a shower?



“I’m usually in the shower with Vanessa Feltz or Ken Bruce – on my shower radio that is! I think it’s nice to have a break of peace and quiet sometimes in the day and have a shower, but I can’t usually resist those two programmes. I can’t sing, but I’d love to be able to, so no singing in the shower for me.”

Do you organise your clothes the night before?



“No, but I will put my workout clothes out the night before if I’m going to go for a run or whatever. There’s nothing worse than not going and putting those clothes away – you feel like a total failure. So what I do is, put them out and then put my normal clothes on top of them so that I know I have to go and exercise.

“There’s nothing more depressing at the end of the day of not training and then taking off a non-sweaty sports bra. You put it on with good intentions and then you chickened out.”

Sara Cox is presenting BBC Two’s Love In The Countryside. Visit bbc.co.uk/love.

