The Irish AVOID bringing partners to office Christmas parties

Tis the season to party, but it seems like the Irish prefer to attend their work Christmas bash solo and leave their partners at home.

While bringing your other half isn't technically the done thing at your end of year knees up, a work Christmas party does provide the perfect setting to show off your partner to your work colleagues. However it appears people aren't too keen on this idea, with 40 per cent admitting they feel uncomfortable with the situation and 24 per cent saying they definitely would not like their significant other there.



In the statistics, compiled by mouthwash company CB12, 34 per cent workers say they worry about their partner meeting their work friends. In addition, a quarter of office employees had someone particular in mind they weren't keen on introducing their partner to - with undesirables including someone they had their eye on (8 per cent), a not-so-secret workplace admirer (7 per cent) or loud, boisterous colleagues (7 per cent).



Not bringing your partner to a work do isn't always about colleagues though; 71 per cent of those surveyed said they had a "distinct work personality", and were on their best behaviour during office hours.



That's not to say there won't be some flirting at the party, with one in four confessing they were surprised by how well a co-worker had scrubbed up.



"We know from our research last year that the Christmas party can be a great place to meet a new partner, but we were surprised to learn that office workers are not so confident introducing a partner to their colleagues at a work do and that so many of us feel the pressure to impress at work functions," a CB12 spokesperson told Cover Media.



"It seems the Christmas party is one occasion where an extra shot of self-assurance would be helpful, with a staggering 78 per cent of the population dreading social situations. Taking care of the basics, like your breath, can help you to feel confident ahead of the office bash."



© Cover Media Group