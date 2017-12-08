Try a Christmas 'pretox'

Many of us relax our diets and ditch the gym in the run-up to Christmas, kidding ourselves it's pointless to be good when we're about to eat all the mince pies going. However, specialists say the lead-up to the festive season is the perfect time to try a 'pretox' and prep your body for the indulgences that lie ahead.

Digestive Experts at probiotic brand Renew Life have shared their top tips for pretoxing and beating the bloat.



DIY peppermint drink



"Make your own bloat-busting drink by adding a few drops of essential peppermint oil into warm water with fresh lime to help relax the digestive tract and reduce IBS symptoms," experts told Cover Media. Try it in place of a mid-morning coffee or normal tea and reap the rewards come Christmas!



Try probiotics



Probiotics are huge news, as they help replenish your gut with good bacteria. Bad foods can upset the balance of your stomach, so start taking them now to prepare it for all those festive goodies.



"We all tend to treat ourselves a bit more during the festive period, especially with sugary foods and alcoholic drinks that can have a negative impact on our gut bacteria and exacerbate troublesome tummies," the experts add. "Taking a daily probiotic can help protect the body from the negative effects of alcohol by helping to line the stomach with an army of 'friendly' bacteria to support healthy gut function before all the festivities begin."



Chew food properly



It can be hard to control yourself when there are so many tasty treats around, but start savouring your food now and you'll be less likely to suffer bloating at Christmas. Eating fast can mean swallowing air, which builds up as gas in our stomachs. You could also try taking a digestive enzyme if you need more help.



Don't ditch the gym



If you were thinking of picking your workouts back up in January, you might want to reconsider. Exercise is the best way to help air bubbles pass through the digestive tract and kick bloating. And of course it keeps you healthy and toned too!



Chill out



Christmas can be a manic time, so try and relax as much as possible in the run-up. "Stress has been shown to reduce the levels of beneficial bacteria in the gut which can upset the digestion process," the experts explained."Banish the bloat by incorporating relaxation into your daily routine - such as yoga, reading a book or taking a bath with lavender oil before bedtime."



