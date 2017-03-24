Lack of sleep limits ability to interpret facial expressions

After a bad night's sleep, your ability to interpret whether those around you are happy or sad may suffer, research finds.

In a study led by University of Arizona researchers, it was found that participants had a harder time recognising facial expressions of happiness or sadness when they were sleep deprived versus well-rested.



However, the tired people's ability to read facial expressions of other emotions - anger, fear, surprise and disgust - was not impaired.



Lead researcher Professor William D.S. Killgore said this was likely due to humans being wired to recognise those more primitive emotions in order to survive acute dangers.



"If someone is going to hurt you, even when you're sleep deprived you should still be able to pick up on that," he said in a statement. "Reading whether somebody is sad or not is really not that important in that acute danger situation, so if anything is going to start to degrade with lack of sleep it might be the ability to recognise those social emotions."



The study was based on data from 54 participants, who were shown photographs of the same male face expressing various degrees of fear, happiness, sadness, anger, surprise and disgust.

The group was then asked to point out which of those six emotions they thought was being expressed the most by each face. Participants' baseline responses to the images were compared to their reactions after they were deprived of sleep for one night.



While the difference in performance was not overwhelming, Professor Killgore said it was enough to have a significant impact in critical social interactions.



"As a society, we don't get the full seven to eight hours of sleep that people probably need to be getting," he said. "You may be responding inappropriately to somebody that you just don't read correctly, especially those social emotions that make us human. Or you may not be as empathic. Your spouse or significant other may need something from you and you're less able to read that."



Findings were published in the journal Neurobiology of Sleep and Circadian Rhythms.



