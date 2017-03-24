Prevent repeat heart attacks with exercise

Recovering from a heart attack can be daunting prospect for both patients and their family and friends, but new guidance released by the American Heart Association is aiming to make it a little easier. The advice is to take up gentle exercise, such as brisk walks, tai chi and household chores.

The experts behind the new guidance want there to be a shift in focus from drugs to help people recover to being more physical.



"The fact remains that exercise training is still a daunting challenge for the majority of older patients with cardiovascular disease," experts wrote in journal Circulation. "Relatively simpler emphasis on increasing physical activity is often more successful than formal exercise training.



"Encouragement to make a bed, carry laundry, climb stairs, dance, or walk as part of a daily routine may better achieve healthful physically active behaviour in many older adults."



By carrying out simple chores around the house patients can improve strength and balance and reduce frailty, which is particularly important among elderly patients.



American Heart Association chair Dr Daniel Forman, a geriatric cardiologist, highlighted the current trend by doctors to focus solely on drugs to aid heart attack recovery.



"Many healthcare providers are focused only on the medical management of diseases, such as heart failure, heart attacks, valvular heart disease and strokes, without directly focusing on helping patients maximize their physical function," he noted. "Yet, after a heart attack or other cardiac event, most patients also want to regain physical capacity and confidence to maintain their independence and quality of life, such as the ability to lift a grocery bag and to carry it to their car."



He lists daily walks, tai chi, yoga and balance training as beneficial, but the simplest way to encourage people to move is via household chores.

