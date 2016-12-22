Four hours of walking is required to burn off Christmas dinner

As we prepare for the traditional Christmas meal loaded with a host of treats, health officials have issued a reminder of exactly how much exercise is need to burn off the extra calories.

In a "good humoured" message, the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) reveal the calorie content of some favourite Christmas indulgences along with the effort required to burn off the extra calories.



According to the RSPH, a typical Christmas feast with all the trimmings contains almost 1,500 calories. But mince pies, pudding, nuts, chocolate and alcohol all add up throughout the day too.



And by the time the average Brit settles in for an evening of festive TV viewing, they may have consumed around 6,000 calories, three times the recommended daily intake for women and more than twice the recommended amount for men.



Accordingly, it's worth looking out for opportunities to limit the damage to our waistlines and our health.



- Christmas Dinner tops the festive calorie table with 1,450 calories and would need a walk of 4 hours and 26 minutes to burn off.



- Eating Christmas pudding with a serving of cream would need a two-and-a-half hour walk to burn off 820 calories.



- A mince pie is equal to 260 calories and requires a walk of 48 minutes to burn off.



- A large glass of mulled wine is equivalent to a 44 minute walk.



- The traditional turkey and stuffing sandwich adds 649 calories, and needs a nearly two hour walk to burn off.



Shirley Cramer, chief executive of the RSPH, says that while people should relax with their families over the holidays, it's also a good idea to include some exercise throughout the day.



"The festive season is a time for many of us to take a well-deserved break and enjoy good food and good company, so it's only natural that we treat ourselves over the holidays," she said.



"Our activity breakdown is a good-humoured seasonal reminder of how all those extra calories do add up, so trying not to over-indulge too much and keeping active over the holidays might help a little when it comes to avoiding a nasty shock on the scales and a lot of hard work in the New Year."

