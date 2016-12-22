Chili compound inhibits growth of breast cancer cells

Chili compound capsaicin prevents the growth of tumours in the breast, according to new research.

Scientists from Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany added capsaicin to SUM149PT cell culture, a model system for a particularly aggressive type (triple-negative) of breast cancer, for several hours a day.



Capsaicin is an active component of chili peppers and gives the fiery sensation after consumption.



The experiment yielded numerous results, including activating a receptor, Transient Receptor Potential Channels (TRPV1), linked to the disease which meant the cancer cells divided more slowly. The treatment also caused cancer cells to die in larger numbers, and the surviving cells were no longer able to move as quickly.



Compound helional, used as a perfume in soap and laundry detergent, also activates the receptor.



While the team say capsaicin in the diet doesn't have any cancer fighting impact, the results could pave the way for new treatment.



"If we could switch on the TRPV1 receptor with specific drugs, this might constitute a new treatment approach for this type of cancer," said lead author Professor Hanns Hatt.



At present, chemotherapy is the only treatment for aggressive breast cancer.



Previous studies have found that chemical arvanil, which has a similar a chemical make-up to capsaicin, is effective against brain tumours. The arvanil experiment was carried out on mice and resulted in reduced growth in tumours in the animals. However, due to side effects the substance is not approved for human use.



Results have been published in journal Breast Cancer - Targets and Therapy.

© Cover Media Group 2016