Men struggle to mark friendship with Christmas gifts

It's official, men are worse at buying Christmas gifts than women - at least for their closest friends.

An ICM study of more than 2,000 people commissioned by bosses at skincare brand Bulldog, has found that while more than half of men fail to buy their male best friend a Christmas gift, only two thirds of women let their closest pal go without a present.



The research found that men would instead prefer to get their best mate a pint, with two thirds saying they choose to mark the festive season by buying a drink.



Psychologist Dr. Jane Goldberg, author of the book My Mother, My Daughter, My Self, believes women's greater inclination for gift giving is related to their caring nature.



"When the holidays come, females want demonstrable signs of love from our families and friends in the form of gifts, we need to understand that this inclination to show caring through gift-giving will come more naturally to our female cohorts," she told Cover Media.



"Males do give, but they have more of a challenge to manifest their love in the form of gifts. They have to remind themselves to do it because their natural inclination is not strong."



Men's reticence in gift giving may also be due to fear of ridicule, as while 13 per cent of males worry their best pal would laugh at them for buying them a present, only six per cent of women have the same fear.



However, there is some good news for men! As if you do receive a token of appreciation from your mate this Christmas, it is more likely to be expensive.



While only 20 per cent of women say they'd spend more than $12 (£10) on their greatest friend, 28 per cent of men would splash out to buy their best pal something special.

© Cover Media Group 2016