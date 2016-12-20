Eating broccoli and spinach may preserve memory in old age

Eating broccoli and other leafy greens can help preserve memories, a new study claims.

Researchers from the University of Illinois have linked the consumption of a pigment found in leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables and egg yolks, to the preservation of "crystallised intelligence", or the ability to use one's lifetime supply of skills and knowledge.



The study involved 122 healthy participants aged 65 to 75 who solved problems and answered questions on a standard test of crystallised intelligence. Researchers gathered blood samples to determine blood serum levels of lutein and scanned participants' brains using MRI to measure the volume of various brain structures.



The focus was on parts of the temporal cortex, an area of the brain that other studies claim has a vital role in the conservation of crystallised intelligence.



"Previous studies have found that a person's lutein status is linked to cognitive performance across the lifespan," graduate student Marta Zamroziewicz said in a statement. "Research also shows that lutein accumulates in the grey matter of brain regions known to underlie the preservation of cognitive function in healthy brain ageing."



According to the study findings, those with higher serum lutein levels also tended to have thicker grey matter in the parahippocampal cortex, a brain region that too remains conserved during healthy ageing.



"Our analyses revealed that grey-matter volume of the parahippocampal cortex on the right side of the brain accounts for the relationship between lutein and crystallised intelligence," added Psychology Professor Aron Barbey. "This offers the first clue as to which brain regions specifically play a role in the preservation of crystallised intelligence, and how factors such as diet may contribute to that relationship."



It was discovered that participants with higher blood serum levels of lutein were more likely to do better on tests of crystallised intelligence. At this stage they could only hypothesise how lutein in the diet affects brain structure, though it may play an anti-inflammatory role or aid in cell-to-cell signalling.



The study is reported in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

