Workers at bottom of pecking order eat fattier foods

Those who don't feel high up in their workplace are more likely to eat fatty foods, research suggests.

Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore set up a series of tests on participants, first asking them to rank themselves on an imaginary ladder representing their social status. Once divided, individuals were asked to detail the differences between the top and bottom, leading to a sense of 'low socioeconomic status' among some along with superiority among others.



All involved were then told to list what they'd eat at an imaginary buffet, which showed the inferior would eat more compared to superior, and when participants were actually given the chance to eat those who felt low ate more calories than those who felt higher up in importance.



Furthermore, those participants who felt lower down also ate more calorific meals and snacks.



"Across four studies we found that participants who were experimentally induced to feel low socioeconomic status subsequently exhibited greater automatic preferences for high-calorie foods," the authors wrote in journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.



They also pointed out that a person's social status and wealth plays a part in their self-importance. It's thought those who do well are protected from various pressures, whereas people who lack the security of a high social status turn to other means, with authors adding: "An adaptive response may be to seize other key resources for survival that may be available, such as food."



Authors made sure to note that because the atmosphere was relaxed, stress didn't play an impact in how much food was consumed.

