Millennials might love second-hand shopping, but they are ridiculously wasteful with clothes

When you were younger, chances are you wouldn’t have been seen dead in hand-me-downs. But new research shows that secondhand shopping is actually gaining popularity.

Second-hand online clothes store thredUP has compiled a report focusing on our spending habits. This is what we learned from the study.

Women are loving second-hand

Thrift stores used to have a slightly dodgy reputation for only having clothes your grandmother would wear.

But now, perceptions are changing and the statistics reflect that, as one in three women aged 18 upwards shopped second-hand last year. In this era of fast fashion, it’s perhaps no wonder that people are looking to places where they know the clothes will be one of a kind and not worn by everyone else they know.

Resale apparel (which is clothing, shoes and accessories) is predicted to grow by 15% between 2017 and 2022, whereas anything bought outright only has the projected growth of 2%.

Why people are buying more second-hand

two sweaters, two pairs of jeans, one skirt, one dress, and a jacket for UNDER $50. i love secondhand shopping sm — lena (@probablyinamood) January 13, 2018

Thrift and vintage shops tend to be cheaper than other places. However, this doesn’t mean that everyone shopping second-hand wants bargain basement prices. Many people are just looking to get cheaper prices on top brands.

For instance, 66% of consumers head to thrift stores to buy brands they wouldn’t pay the full price for, and a whopping 13% of the most active thrifters are apparently millionaires.

Millennials are wasteful

Millennials might be more likely to head to charity shops than ever before, but they’re also incredibly wasteful with clothes.

People age 18-24 are most likely to throw away something they’ve bought after just one to five wears, and they’re also the most impulsive shoppers.

One statistic says that 70% of the average woman’s wardrobe goes unworn, which really makes you shudder at such waste.

But they do care about the environment

I love shopping at thrift shops. I find really cute things 💖 I think most of my shirts are from savers. hey I save money, I like to shop and I’m helping the environment 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️ win win ✨ — 🦂🖤 (@kosonoy__) March 23, 2018

It might seem like a contradiction because of the speed at which millennials wear and discard clothes, but as a group they are definitely very environmentally conscious.

A massive 77% of people aged 18-24 prefer to buy from eco-friendly brands, and they’re more likely than average to start buying secondhand because of environmental reasons.

