Video: The 3 secrets of maternity dressing, from a celebrity stylist

The Duchess of Cambridge is just about ready to pop - and still looks amazing. Here's how to nail pregnancy fashion in your third trimester.

Your body goes through a lot of change during pregnancy, and it can be difficult to find a new style you’re comfortable with. Seven out of 10 mums-be-to-be apparently feel frumpy during pregnancy, according to new research by London’s Canary Wharf, and a third recycle the same three outfits repeatedly.

To help out any soon-to-be-mums in a style rut, we caught up with celebrity stylist Aimee Croysdill, who has dressed the likes of Charlotte Riley and Lara Stone, and is five months pregnant herself.

From clever layering to choosing a capsule wardrobe, here are her tips for fashionable pregnancy wear.

