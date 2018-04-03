As Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announce they've split, here are their best couple fashion moments

The actors have called it quits after nine years of marriage.

You’ve probably heard the tragic news that one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples are splitting up after nearly a decade of marriage.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced with simultaneous posts on their Instagram accounts that they have ‘lovingly chosen to separate as a couple’ after a ‘magical journey together.’

The pair, who met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and tied the knot three years later, wrote that ‘there are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision – just two best friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.’

Devastating, isn’t it?

Just when we thought we were over Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux (not to mention Chris Pratt and Anna Faris), the Tatums’ divorce is a lot to handle.

When such a shocking split occurs it’s important to take time to reflect and mourn, so grab a tissue and join us as we look back on happier times and the couple’s best fashion moments…

🎉💃🏻 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 2, 2016 at 7:01pm PDT

Even when they weren’t dressed up Jen and Chan always looked super stylish, like they did at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards.

(PA)

But when they got glammed up they really shone – a three-piece suit has become Channing’s red carpet trademark, as seen here at a special film screening of Magic Mike in London later the same year.

(Ian West/PA)

How adorable is this? At the 2013 Oscars Jenna was pregnant with daughter Everly. The actress looked radiant in a black lace gown and you can see how proud Channing is of his baby mama. Aww.

(Ian West/PA)

Coordinating in matching black outfits once again, the couple looked so chic at the Glaad Media Awards in 2015.

(David Crotty/PA)

The pair proved they had truly mastered the major photocall later that year at the London premiere of Magic Mike XXL, Channing in a dapper blue suit and Jenna in a knockout white jumpsuit.

(Ian West/PA)

But their greatest red carpet moment came just last year at the world premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, also in London. Channing took inspiration from the film’s British tailoring in a pinstripe suit while Jenna was ethereal in a white tulle gown.

(Ian West/PA)

© Press Association 2018