Meet Virgil Abloh: The first black menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton

The fashion industry has a diversity problem, but the latest big appointment really feels like a huge step forward.

Virgil Abloh, the African-American designer behind cult brand Off-White, has just been announced as the new artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line.

One of fashion’s newest, most exciting talents combined with one of the oldest houses has certainly caused a stir. Here’s everything you need to know about Abloh.

Where’s he from?

A post shared by @virgilabloh on Nov 3, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

Abloh is a Chicago native, and is 37 years old.

He didn’t have a traditional route into fashion – he wasn’t formally trained but rather has a degree in civil engineering and a masters in architecture.

What has his career looked like?

runway show -3 days A post shared by @ virgilabloh on Jan 14, 2018 at 1:53am PST

Abloh once interned at Fendi, and is well-known for his creative collaboration with rapper Kanye West which started back in 2003. He was West’s creative director for a period, and earned a Best Recording Package Grammy nomination for his album design on Watch The Throne (West’s collaborative album with Jay-Z).

In 2013 he set up his own label: Off-White. It fast became a cult favourite, and is known for its merging of high fashion and streetwear. Off-White has had many successful collaborations, particularly with Nike, Jimmy Choo and Moncler.

Off-White has many famous fans and the likes of Kendall Jenner and Beyonce have been seen wearing its garms.

What about his appointment at Louis Vuitton?

"selfie" @systemmagazine A post shared by @ virgilabloh on Nov 29, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

Abloh is taking over from Kim Jones, an English designer who is now off to Dior Homme (proving yet again that designers are on a constant merry-go-round with the top jobs).

Jones introduced a collaboration between LV and the insanely popular streetwear brand Supreme, as a way to bring the brand to a younger generation. Many think Abloh will go even further with this.

Luckily, Abloh’s appointment doesn’t spell the end for Off-White, and he will continue designing for the brand. He told the New York Times that Off-White: “Is for the 17-year-old version of myself, whereas Vuitton is for the 37-year-old I am today.”

We’ll see Abloh’s first collection with LV during Paris Men’s Fashion Week next June.

Why is it so important?

.@VirgilAbloh joins #LouisVuitton Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Virgil Abloh as its new Men’s Artistic Director. His first show will take place in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. pic.twitter.com/4aEOH7T9J8 — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) March 26, 2018

The majority of the creative directors at big fashion houses are white. The industry is not a particularly welcoming one for people of colour, whether it’s models or artistic talent.

One of the few people of colour who is currently at a major fashion house is Olivier Rousteing, who helms the ultra-sexy French brand Balmain.

Hopefully Abloh’s appointment will pave the way for a more diverse pool of talent to come up in the industry.

Dapper Dan running a his own Gucci boutique in HARLEM and help revitalize the brand Virgil Abloh officially just became the head designer of Louis Vuitton. To all young creatives the world is yours. No Ceilings on your talents and where it can take you. Keep striving and working — Melvin Leftwich (@MoneyLeft__) March 26, 2018

People are really excited about Abloh’s appointment, seeing it as a seismic shift in the world of fashion.

Virgil Abloh just became the creative director for LV men’s wear …. things will never be the same. Its the beginning of the end. Hypebeast overload. — Kevyn (@BallMeBevynn) March 26, 2018

Virgil Abloh went from designing album covers for Kanye to making the shoe of the year with Nike to now being the creative director at Louis Vuitton. Power. — Steez Lo Green (@___Prime) March 26, 2018

Virgil Abloh being a black male designer of such an impeccable calibre provides me with so much inspiration — paris (@hypocritigal) March 26, 2018

Many celebrities have stepped in to congratulate Abloh.

The Man At LOUIS VUITTON! Congratulations @virgilabloh on your appointment as menswear designer. I look forward to your vision for #LV. pic.twitter.com/RPQYNYRn6A — Edward Enninful OBE (@Edward_Enninful) March 26, 2018

Vogue editor Edward Enninful added: “His appointment is a step in the right direction for diversity, as well as a particularly exciting creative moment for the industry.”

Who knows what Abloh’s first collection will look like, but you can be sure that the front row of his show is going to be star-studded.

