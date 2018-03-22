The 5 denim updates your wardrobe needs this season

Denim never really goes out of style, but if Irish girl band B*Witched taught us anything with their late-Nineties music videos, the way you wear it certainly can.

That’s why it’s vitally important that anyone worth their fashion salt stays bang up to date with the denim trends of today.

For spring, that means much more than just jeans – and actually there is (whisper it) more than a hint of Nineties styling around.

Here are the denim cuts, colours, washes – and even shoes – you need to know about this season…

1. The jeans

Move over, mom jeans. The skinny is back (as if it ever really went away), with super-high-waisted styles big news for spring.

Think you’ve got to be straight up and down to pour yourself into these tight trousers? Think again. The form-fitting cut accentuates your waist (and your curves) and some of the most flattering jeans on the high street this season are actually from plus-size brands.

(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Be Shape & Sculpt Super High Waist Lace-up Skinny Jeans, £48

(Bonprix/PA)

Bonprix High Waist Push-Up Jeans, £29.99



2. The skirt

This is where the Noughties come in – spring’s coolest denim skirts are darkest indigo denim with contrast stitching.

A high-waisted A-line mini makes a great weekend staple, or you could tap into the pencil skirt trend with a knee-length denim number.

(New Look/PA)

New Look Contrast Stitch Denim Jacket, 29.99, and Contrast Stitch Denim Skirt, £19.99





(Very/PA)

V by Very Contrast Stitch Indigo Denim Skirt, £25



3. The jacket

Last summer was all about distressed, borrowed-from-your-boyfriend acid wash denim jackets, and while fashion still favours a vintage vibe, now it’s about cropped styles – all the better for teaming with your high-waisted jeans for a double denim delight.

For something slightly more dressy, a neat collarless denim jacket with pocket detailing is the casual equivalent of a boucle blazer and is the ideal cover-up for a floaty boho maxi.

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Moto Hacked Off Cropped Denim Jacket, £42

(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Collarless Denim Jacket with Fringe Trim, £39



4. The dress

Like the perfect pair of jeans, a great denim dress works for day or night, depending on how you accessorise it.

For day, a simple shirt dress is a handy transitional piece (wear it with Western boots now and suede sandals later), while you can zhuzh up a statement denim dress with pointed-toe ankle boots for a fab Eighties feel.

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Joni Denim Dress, currently reduced to £20 from £59

(Very/PA)

V By Very Unique One Shoulder Tie Front Denim Dress, £45



5. The shoes

What’s the only thing better than double denim? That’s right, TRIPLE denim.

Throw the rule book out the window and add a pair of jeanlettos (yes, we did just make that word up) to your denim duo for the ultimate head-to-toe homage.

(La Moda/PA)

La Moda Work It Frayed Detail Strappy Heels In Light Denim, currently reduced to £12.99 from £32.99

(Deichmann/PA)

Deichmann Sequin Detail Strappy Heel, £24.99

