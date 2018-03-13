Zendaya curated an affordable fashion collection and of course it's all seriously cool

The Greatest Showman actress has teamed up with Boohoo.

With her dazzling singing, dancing and acting skills, Zendaya is the definition of a triple threat (if you’ve seen The Greatest Showman you’ll know what we mean) and she’s got fierce fashion credentials to boot.

When you got the gym at 4, but gotta investigate some shit at 5.

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

The 21-year-old can rock a red carpet gown like the best of them, but she looks equally at home in a tailored trouser suit or a quirky athleisure ensemble.

Now the coolest girl in Hollywood has partnered with online retailer Boohoo for a spring campaign and, naturally, she looks amazing.

zendaya wearing pieces from her collection with boohoo
(Boohoo/PA)

Called the Zendaya Edit, the 50-piece collection was hand-picked by the actress to reflect her own personal style with prices ranging from £10 to £55.

The range, available in sizes 6 to 22, features denim, tailoring, swimwear, a pastel colour palette and lots of summery stripes with a nod to the Nineties thanks to ripped jeans and side stripe detailing.

zendaya wearing pieces from her collection with boohoo
(Boohoo/PA)

“We’re excited to announce our largest global partnership to date with American actress, Zendaya,” said Carol Kane, Boohoo’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Zendaya is everything the boohoo girl is and we can’t wait to have her on board with us for spring,”

The dreamy campaign was shot in Zendaya’s hometown of Los Angeles and sees the multi-talented starlet styling a baby blue maxi dress Nineties-style over a white T-shirt with a vintage bumbag, and teaming a lavender satin suit with a crop top and Converse.

zendaya wearing pieces from her collection with boohoo
(Boohoo/PA)

Want to steal Zendaya’s LA look? You don’t have long to wait – the Zendaya Edit lands on the Boohoo.com on March 21.

© Press Association 2018

