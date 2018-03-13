Pearl power: 8 embellished fashion buys that are anything but prissy

Pearl power: 8 embellished fashion buys that are anything but prissy13th Mar 18 | Beauty
Pearls have been making a comeback recently, but we're not talking necklaces. Katie Wright selects the chicest pieces.
They’ve got a bit of a reputation haven’t they?
The average fashionista wouldn’t be seen dead in a string of shimmery pearls, seeing as they’ve not been in vogue since that short spell in the early-Noughties when long strings of costume pearl beads had a brief resurgence.
Since then, pearl jewellery has been the preserve of grannies (which we love) and a certain brand of upmarket American, so much so that ‘pearl clutcher’ has become a mocking term for people who are too uptight for their own good.
But now those cloudy gems are shaking off their goody-two-shoes associations and fast becoming the coolest embellishment of the season.
Dotted on denim or scattered on boots, pearls have taken on a punky attitude that’s anything but old-fashioned.
Obviously, you’ll still want to steer clear of neat necklaces, but with edgy pieces like these, pearl clutching is heartily encouraged…
1. Dune Risky Black Pearl Embellished Lace Up Biker Boots, £140
2. JD Williams Pearl Detail Box Clutch Bag, currently reduced to £24 from £28
3. Evans Pearl Boyfriend Jeans, currently reduced to £28 from £40
4. Simply Be Mismatch Pearl Earrings, £12
5. V by Very Pearl and Stud Detail Denim Jacket, £48
6. M&Co Pearl Embellished Jumper, currently reduced to £22 from £32
7. V by Very Bounce Pearl Tubular Trainers, £38
8. Miss Selfridge Lizzie Indigo Pearl Hem High Waist Super Skinny Jeans, £42
