Power dressing: All the fashion from the Golden Globes that made a different kind of statement

8th Jan 18 | Beauty

Here are all the black gowns actresses wore in protest against sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the film industry.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

The red carpet was about so much more than just fashion at this year’s Golden Globes. Almost every star supported the black dress initiative to protest against sexual harassment and gender inequality.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards was always going to have a different tone, after a group of A-list activists penned an open letter calling attention to the harassment of women across different industries and launched the Time’s Up campaign, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal that rocked Hollywood and resonated in workplaces around the world.

Men and women wore head-to-toe black, many were sporting Time’s Up pins and several spoke up about discrimination, the gender pay gap and the importance of representation for women of colour.

Black is usually a safe option for the red carpet but that doesn’t mean it’s not possible to have a bit of fun with it too. In the fashion stakes, the awards saw a lot of sheer panelling and velvet.

Sheer

Nicole Kidman poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television for "Big Little Lies" (Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Nicole Kidman, who took home the first award for best actress in a TV series with HBO series Big Little Lies in which she plays a domestic abuse victim, said, “Wow, the power of women” as she accepted the award. The 50-year-old wore a striking Givenchy gown, featuring a semi-sheer embellished top.

Helen Mirren arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty (Richard Shotwell/AP)
(Richard Shotwell/AP)

Dame Helen Mirren may be 72, but that doesn’t mean she can’t rock the sheer trend too, and we love Laverne Cox’s long-sleeved sheer number too.

Laverne Cox arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty
(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a stunning Zuhair Murad gown with a plunging deep-v neckline and green statement earrings.

Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Velvet

Oprah Winfrey poses in the press room with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Oprah Winfrey, accepted an honorary Globe – the Cecil B. DeMille Award – and told girls watching the ceremony that a “new day is on the horizon” where no one will be the victim of sexual harassment and assault.

Zoe Kravitz arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz kept it unusually plain, with a strapless velvet gown and emerald earrings, believed to be a symbol of hope and growth.

Christina Hendricks poses in the press room at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

As always, Christina Hendricks oozed glamour with an unusual capri-pant gown, and Jessica Chastain went for velvet too – although she’ll mostly be remembered for butchering the pronunciation of Saoirse Ronan’s name as she presented the Irish actress with the award.

Jessica Chastain poses in the press room at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Natalie Portman’s fierce one-liner stole the show when she presented the Best Director award, saying: “Here are the all-male nominees” from the list distinctly lacking in female directors. She’s one of the influential woman involved in the Time’s Up effort and marked the occasion in a velvet Dior gown with a sharp neckline and sleeves, pictured here with America Ferrera.

America Ferrera, left, and Natalie Portman (Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

One-shouldered

Reese Witherspoon
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

When Reece Witherspoon arrived at the ceremony, she said: “We are here to stand up for all women and men who have been silenced by discrimination and abuse.”

Big Little Lies won the Golden Globe for best TV movie or limited series and Reece accepted the award, saying: “People out there that are feeling silenced by harassment, discrimination, abuse – time’s up. We see you, we hear you, and we will tell your stories.”

Rachel Brosnahan(Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Rachel Brosnahan won the award for best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, in another elegant one-shouldered gown.

Sparkle detailing

Elisabeth Moss (Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Elisabeth Moss took home the best actress in a TV drama series for The Handmaid’s Tale, a dystopian story of misogyny. She dedicated the award to her family, author Margaret Atwood and all women who have spoken out about injustice.

She said: “We no longer live in the gaps… we are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves.”

(Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Margot Robbie and Diane Kruger didn’t let the all-black dress code stop them from standing out, with striking embellishment.

Diane Kruger(Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Saoirse Ronan kept it elegant in a simple Atelier Versace gown and Christian Louboutin shoes, as she picked up the gong for best actress in a musical or comedy.

Saoirse Ronan (Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Ruffles and volume

(Chris Pizzello/AP) Rumer Willis arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes
(Chris Pizzello/AP)

And then there were some stars who embraced volume – Rebel Wilson, Sarah Jessica Parker and 13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown went for billowing dresses.

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)
Millie Bobby Brown (Jordan Strauss/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/AP)

